Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) Announces Board Changes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (TSE:CDV) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Non-Executive Directors, namely, Jacques McMullen, P.Eng., MASc., ICD.D (Canadian Resident) and Michele Muscillo, LLB (Hons) (Australian Resident). These appointments are effective immediately.Mr. Jacques McMullen - P.Eng., MASc., ICD.DMr. McMullen retired in 2012 after a distinguished 35 year career in the mining industry of which the last 17 years were with Barrick Gold Corp. where he held the positions of Senior VP Special Projects and Technical Services. In his role as Senior VP of Barrick, Jacques was instrumental in the development of many mines including Goldstrike, Veladero, Lagunas Norte, Cowal and Bulyanhulu. His experience includes all phases of development including feasibility, construction, commissioning, ramp-up and operation's optimization.Following his retirement, Mr. McMullen joined BBA as Principal, Mines & Metals and Director. BBA is a Canadian based, global engineering firm. At BBA, Jacques focused on the Borden Lake development project which was purchased by Goldcorp. Additionally, Jacques was Chairman of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV) and is currently a Director at NewCastle Gold Ltd. (TSE:NCA) and a corporate advisor to Detour Gold Corp. (TSE:DGC).Mr. Michele Muscillo - LLB (Hons)Mr. Muscillo is a Partner with HopgoodGanim Lawyers in Australia. Michele has practised exclusively in corporate law for over 15 years and has extensive experience in capital markets transactions, including the negotiation of significant commercial contracts and agreements. As part of this role, Mr. Muscillo has acted on numerous IPOs and debt and equity raisings, and advised both bidders and targets on public market control transactions. His key areas of practice include Corporate Advisory and Governance, Capital Markets, Resources and Energy.Mr. Muscillo is currently a Non-Executive Director with Aeris Resources Ltd. (ASX:AIS) and Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX:XAM). Formerly, Michele was also Non-Executive Director of Orbis Gold Ltd. which is currently owned by TSX-Listed Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF).------The Company also reports that both Mark Connelly and Simon Jackson have resigned from the board of directors to focus on their other significant commitments. Mark, as Chairman of West African Resources (ASX:WAF) (CVE:WAF) and other commitments and Simon as CEO of Beadell Resources (ASX:BDR).Archie Koimtsidis, CEO / MD of Cardinal, said:"We are very excited to have both Jacques and Michele join the Cardinal team. Their collective expertise in mine development, operations, governance and strategy will be of significant value to Cardinal and its stakeholders.We are extremely grateful to both Mark and Simon for their valuable contribution during the successful exploration phase of the Namdini Gold Project and to their stewardship during Cardinal's formative stage of development. We sincerely wish both of our departing directors tremendous success with their respective business commitments."





Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX:CDV) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) is an African gold-focused exploration and development company which holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company’s Namdini Project has a declared 4Moz Maiden Gold Resource which is open. The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini project through a resource expansion drilling programme, prefeasibility studies, detailed metallurgical test work and process flowsheet studies. Exploration activity is also underway on the Company’s Bolgatanga and Subranum Projects.





