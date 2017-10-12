Prize Mining Announces DTC Eligibility of its OTCQB-Listed Common Shares in the U.S.

CALGARY, Oct. 12, 2017 /CNW/ - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce that it has secured DTC Eligibility for its OTCQB-listed common shares (PRZFF).

Feisal Somji, Chief Executive Officer of Prize, stated: "Achieving DTC eligibility will greatly simplify the process of trading and exchanging our common shares in the United States, which should benefit all shareholders. We believe being listed and tradeable in the U.S. is highly complementary to the growth trajectory of the Company. This approval will broaden the Company's appeal to U.S. investors and allow brokers and professional advisers previously unable to follow or recommend the Company's stock, to become engaged with the Prize story at this pivotal stage of development. We look forward to keeping our shareholders up to date with the progress on our Q4 discovery focused drill program in southeastern B.C."

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of Prize will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

About Prize Mining

Prize is a Calgary-based junior mining issuer with offices in Calgary, Alta., and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reader Advisory

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this document contains statements concerning the benefits of both DTC eligibility for Prize's shares and the listing of Prize's shares on OTCQB . Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Prize, including expectations and assumptions concerning market awareness and liquidity and. Although Prize believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prize can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

