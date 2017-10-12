Atalaya Mining PLC: Q3 Operations Update

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its operations update for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

PROYECTO RIOTINTO

Third Quarter Second Quarter Full year forecast 2017 2016 2017 2017 Ore mined (M tonnes) 2.4 2.5 2.3 9.0 - 9.2 Waste mined (M tonnes) 5.2 3.6 4.6 18.1 - 18.2 Ore milled (M tonnes) 2.2 2.0 2.2 8.7 - 9.0 Cu grade (%) 0.58 0.52 0.49 0.49 - 0.51 Cu recovery (%) 85.95 83.60 85.09 82 - 84 Cu production (tonnes) 10,679 8,752 9,058 36,000 - 39,000

Copper production at Proyecto Riotinto has increased almost 18 % to record production levels versus Q2. All other parameters were well above targets for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The operation reported an average copper head grade of 0.58%, a throughput rate of 2.2 million tonnes of ore processed and a recovery rate of 85.95 %. Record production of 10,679 tonnes of copper contained in concentrate is the result of higher copper head grade and recovery rates than initially anticipated. Guidance for copper production has been adjusted accordingly and is now estimated to be within the range of 36,000 - 39,000 tonnes.

Mining operations are running at a consistent rate quarter-on-quarter, as a result of improved operational efficiencies and the availability of additional mining fleet. On a combined basis, ore, waste and marginal ore amounted to 2.7 Mm3 in Q3 2017 versus 2.8 Mm3 in Q2 2017. As part of the mining fleet replacement programme three new excavators and eight new trucks have been delivered, assembled and commissioned during the quarter. The processing plant was down for maintenance during the last five days of the quarter when relining of the primary mill and other maintenance activities were completed.

