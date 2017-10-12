Grande Portage Resources Announces the Addition of Dr. Thomas Patton to Its Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2017) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has named Thomas Patton, Ph.D., M.Sc., B.Sc., P. Geo., to its Geological Advisory Board. Dr. Patton is the CEO of Quaterra Resources Inc., and has worked in the exploration industry for 35 years as a field geologist, consultant, and executive at both junior and senior mining companies. He held senior positions at Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration and Kennecott, where he served as Senior Vice President of Exploration & Business Development.

Dr. Patton was previously the President and CEO of Western Silver Corp., where he led the exploration team in the discovery of the Peñasquito silver-gold-lead-zinc deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico. The Peñasquito Mine is owned by Goldcorp Inc. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) and is the largest gold mine in Mexico. He serves as a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the American Institute of Mining & Metallurgical Engineers. Dr. Patton graduated from the University of Washington.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property has a NI 43-101 technical report completed with indicated resources of 821,100 tonnes containing 182,400 oz of gold at 6.91 g/t. Inferred resources of 51,600 tonnes containing 12,800 oz of gold at 7.73 g/t. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. Grande Portage conducted an initial drill program in the fall of 2010. The results from the drilling program confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets. Subsequently, the Company has conducted follow up drill programs of with a total of 108 diamond drill holes from ten different platform locations.

