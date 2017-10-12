Jayden Resources Inc.: New High-Grade Sub-Surface Zone Identified at Silver Coin Gold Project

Vancouver, October 12, 2017 - Jayden Resources Inc. (JDN : TSXV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received assays on its first two holes indicating a new high-grade sub-surface zone at its Silver Coin project in northwestern British Columbia.

The Company has completed, logged and sampled 10 diamond drill holes to date on the 2017 program. Focus is on extending and upgrading lenses of known high-grade gold mineralization within the Main Breccia Zone to the northwest as well as testing additional targets along strike to the south and potential sub-parallel zones to the east.

2017 Drilling Highlights are as follows:

-SC17-442: Intersected a new high-grade zone at surface and continuity of main zone at depth.

-SC17-443: Intersected a new high-grade zone at surface and a broad westerly extension of the main breccia zone at depth.

-The Program has completed 10 holes to date with a total of 5,300 feet drilled.

-Drilling targets are complete on the NW extension of the Silver Coin property and focus has now moved on to parallel mineralized trends to the East.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (oz/t) Ag (oz/t) SC17-442 28.71 30.21 1.5 31.02 28.5 0.90 0.83 incl. 28.71 29.41 0.7 56.3 30.7 1.64 0.90 incl. 29.41 30.21 0.8 8.9 26.6 0.26 0.78 55.54 56.74 1.2 6.97 38.3 0.20 1.12 64.21 65.21 1 11.6 31.7 0.34 0.92 SC17-443 15.28 17.8 2.5 22.95 13.1 0.67 0.38 incl. 17.3 17.8 0.5 108.0 51.0 3.15 1.49 71.34 77.56 6.2 8.44 20.4 0.25 0.60 incl. 72.34 77.56 5.2 9.22 23.6 0.27 0.69 incl. 72.34 73.59 1.5 15.5 42.2 0.45 1.23 incl. 75.89 77.56 1.7 12.37 23.72 0.36 0.69

-Stated lengths are core width as drilled, true widths vary and average between 60 and 80 percent of drilled widths. Core axis angles of the intersection contacts and surrounding rock units average 40 to 70 degrees.

-A plan map outlining the 2017 target areas and drill section associated with this news release can be viewed at the following link: http://www.jaydenresources.com/silver-coin/plan-view-and-cross-section.pdf

In conjunction with the 2017 drilling campaign, crews are conducting regional exploration work to define additional drill targets out of the current area of focus.

Sprott Mining Inc. ("Sprott Mining") is acting as operator for the program.

Sprott Mining is a private company focused on acquiring, building and managing a diversified portfolio of producing mining assets in North America. The senior management team has significant transaction, finance and operating experience and is dedicated to finding and investing in exceptional mining projects. Go to www.sprottmining.com for more information.

Silver Coin

The 1,470 hectare Silver Coin gold project features a zone of faulting and brecciation with accompanying mineralization up to 300 meters wide that has been traced for 2.5 kilometers. Significant exploration potential remains to the north, northwest and south of the existing resource at Silver Coin, and will be tested in this year's drilling.

The total inferred mineral resource estimate for high-grade core at Silver Coin already consists of 967,000 tonnes grading 4.39 g/t Au, 18.98 g/t Ag (Au equivalent of Ag - 4.64 g/t), 0.64% Zn, 0.25% Pb, and 0.04% Cu [calculated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, at a 2 g/t Au cut-off by Mining Plus Canada - August, 2013].

Mineralization is characterized as epithermal to mesothermal gold-silver with sulfide-bearing breccias and veins similar to those mined at the Silbak-Premier Mine, located just 4 kilometers to the south. Over its mine life, the Silbak-Premier Mine produced 4.7 million tonnes yielding approximately 2 million ounces gold, 43 million ounces silver, 4 million pounds copper, 55 million pounds lead and 20 million pounds zinc.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this press release was prepared and reviewed by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Drill core is split, with half sent for assay at Activation Laboratories Ltd. located in Kamloops, BC. The other half is secured and retained on site. A program of blank and standard insertion into the sample stream is also conducted. The samples are processed using fire assay with an AA finish. Gravimetrics are performed on samples with assays of 10 g/t or higher.

Additional information, including the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Silver Coin gold project, is available at www.jaydenresources.com and at www.sedar.com.

