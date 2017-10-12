Tombstone Exploration Corporation Names Donald Rauch to Board of Directors

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2017) - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTC Pink: TMBXF), a fully reporting company, announced today that Mr. Donald Rauch has been appointed to the TMBXF Board of Directors.

Mr. Rauch graduated in 1969 from Michigan State University cum laude in Business Administration. Donald was President and CEO from 1995-2007 of M & C Specialties Co, a leading global fabricator/converter of pressure sensitive materials. He grew the business from a one plant operation in Philadelphia to an international business with plants in Ireland, Mexico, China and California. M & C Specialties was sold to ITW in June of 2007. His Board experience is extensive being M&C Specialties 1973 through 2007, Creative Financial Group Advisory Council, Warminster Hospital, Gasket Fabricators Assoc., Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center, Laminators Inc., and Airline Hydraulics Inc.

Alan M. Brown, President of TMBXF, stated, "We would like to welcome Donald to TMBXF's Board of Directors. Donald has been a loyal and interactive investor in our Company for the last 8 years. His extensive depth in regards to business management acumen and his vast experience with both private and capital market companies from a investor perspective will be greatly beneficial to our Board in helping to form and execute future strategies."

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold silver copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in S.W. USA. This goal will be achieved in part through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available to the Company's experienced exploration and management team, including adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corp., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corp.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corp.

Alan M. Brown, President

480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com

www.tombstonemining.com