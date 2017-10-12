URZ Energy Announces Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URZ Energy Corp. (TSX-V:URZ) (OTCQB:URZZF) (“URZ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "URZZF”.



“Our application and subsequent trading on the OTCQB Venture Market is the Company’s first step of its long-term strategic plan to increase its American and International visibility,” said Glenn Catchpole, CEO of URZ Energy Corp.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

URZ Energy Corp. will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol "URZ".

About URZ Energy Corp. – URZ is a uranium exploration and development company that is primarily engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and development of prospective ISR uranium properties in the United States. The Company is led by an experienced management team including Glenn Catchpole as CEO. Mr. Catchpole is a licensed engineer with 39 years of uranium experience, including extensive work with Cameco Corp. on its Inkai Project in Kazakhstan. Additionally, Mr. Catchpole was the former CEO of Uranerz Energy Corp. (“Uranerz”) prior to its US$175 million acquisition by Energy Fuels Inc. in 2015. During his tenure, Uranerz successfully explored, permitted, built, and operated its Nichols Ranch ISR uranium project in Wyoming.

The Company owns the Gas Hills, Juniper Ridge, and Shirley Basin properties in Wyoming as well as properties in Utah and Colorado.

