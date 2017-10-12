Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Dynacor and PX PRECINOX Form Strategic Alliance to Launch New Responsible Gold Programme

13:30 Uhr  |  Marketwired

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)(OTC:DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) and PX GROUP (Switzerland) are very pleased to confirm the strategic alliance between PX PRECINOX and Dynacor Gold Mines. PX PRECINOX is the only privately held Swiss refinery and manufacturer of finished and semi-finished precious metal products for the hi-tech and luxury industries. This strategic alliance involves:

  1. Jointly developing "a business for business" Responsible Gold Programme under which all the gold produced by Dynacor will be marketed under the label PX IMPACT GOLD and sold to some of the world's leading luxury jewellery and watch manufacturers who are very keen to purchase socially responsible traceable gold produced by artisanal miners. The buyers of PX IMPACT GOLD will pay a small premium that is then used to fund socio-economic development projects in Peru for artisanal miners and their communities.

  2. An exclusive gold supply agreement, under which Dynacor has obtained very favorable commercial conditions and has initiated a technical exchange and cooperation programme.

PX PRECINOX is one of ten companies that make up the PX GROUP (www.pxgroup.com) which operates on 3 continents: the Americas (USA and Peru), Europe (Switzerland, Germany and France) and Asia (Malaysia). PX PRECINOX provides a very comprehensive range of precious metals and alloys together with specialized refining services. As a global precious metals supplier, PX PRECINOX's activity also includes manufacturing precious metal investment products, the development of precious metal based alloys and the manufacturing of semi-finished products and components for watch making, jewelry, medical applications and cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2016, Dynacor produced 73,476 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2015 (67,603 ounces in 2015). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX:DNG)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

Shares outstanding: 38,775,911



Contact

Jean Martineau
President and CEO
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
514-393-9000 ext. 228
Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Investor Relations
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
T: 604.492.0099 or M: 604.562.1348
nejmeldeen@dynacor.com


