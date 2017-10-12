Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dalradian Resources Inc. announces Director and Officer Dealings

12.10.2017  |  Marketwired
TORONTO, October 12, 2017 - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that Dalradian's Directors and Officers have exercised 371,250 common share purchase warrants originally issued on 7 October 2015 ("October Warrants") on 10 October 2017 at a price of $1.04, raising C$386,100.

Details of the exercises are in the table below.
                   Common Shares      Funds   Common Shares   % of issued
                          Issued  Raised on      Held after         Share      
Director or Officer  on Exercise   Exercise        Exercise       Capital
Patrick Anderson 	125,000 	$130,000 	4,341,361 	1.44
Keith McKay 	12,500 	$13,000 	636,000 	0.21
Marla Gale 	28,750 	$29,900 	65,700 	0.02
James Rutherford 	62,500 	$65,000 	125,000 	0.04
Sean Roosen 	62,500 	$65,000 	1,865,583 	0.62
Patrick Downey 	80,000 	$83,200 	291,250 	0.10


The shares issued upon exercise of the October Warrants were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as part of the block admission announced on 23 September 2016.

Following the October Warrant exercises, the Company has in issue 302,036,596 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information:

Marla Gale, Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5600 or investor@dalradian.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat
+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 (0)20 7523 8000



DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Patrick F.N. Anderson
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO and Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Common Shares of no par value


ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 125,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 125,000 common shares
d) Aggregated information 125,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 125,000 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Keith McKay
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Common Shares of no par value


ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 12,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 12,500 common shares
d) Aggregated information 12,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 12,500 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Marla Gale
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: VP, Communications
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Common Shares of no par value


ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 28,750 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 28,750 common shares
d) Aggregated information 28,750 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 28,750 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: James Rutherford
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Common Shares of no par value


ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
d) Aggregated information 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Sean Roosen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Common Shares of no par value


ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
d) Aggregated information 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Patrick Downey
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code Common Shares of no par value


ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 80,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 80,000 common shares
d) Aggregated information 80,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 80,000 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Dalradian Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dalradian.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap