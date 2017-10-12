Dalradian Resources Inc. announces Director and Officer Dealings
12.10.2017 | Marketwired
TORONTO, October 12, 2017 - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that Dalradian's Directors and Officers have exercised 371,250 common share purchase warrants originally issued on 7 October 2015 ("October Warrants") on 10 October 2017 at a price of $1.04, raising C$386,100.
The shares issued upon exercise of the October Warrants were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as part of the block admission announced on 23 September 2016.
Following the October Warrant exercises, the Company has in issue 302,036,596 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
About Dalradian Resources Inc.
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
For more information:
Marla Gale, Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5600 or investor@dalradian.com
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat
+44 (0)20 7383 5100
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 (0)20 7523 8000
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Patrick F.N. Anderson
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CEO and Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code Common Shares of no par value
ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 125,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 125,000 common shares
d) Aggregated information 125,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 125,000 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Keith McKay
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code Common Shares of no par value
ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 12,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 12,500 common shares
d) Aggregated information 12,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 12,500 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Marla Gale
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: VP, Communications
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code Common Shares of no par value
ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 28,750 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 28,750 common shares
d) Aggregated information 28,750 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 28,750 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: James Rutherford
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code Common Shares of no par value
ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
d) Aggregated information 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Sean Roosen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code Common Shares of no par value
ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
d) Aggregated information 62,500 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 62,500 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Patrick Downey
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Dalradian Resources Inc.
b) LEI: N/A
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code Common Shares of no par value
ISIN: CA2354991002
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of common share purchase warrants
c) Price(s) and volume 80,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 80,000 common shares
d) Aggregated information 80,000 common share purchase warrants exercised at $1.04 for the issue of 80,000 common shares
e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2017
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Details of the exercises are in the table below.
Common Shares Funds Common Shares % of issued
Issued Raised on Held after Share
Director or Officer on Exercise Exercise Exercise Capital
Patrick Anderson 125,000 $130,000 4,341,361 1.44
Keith McKay 12,500 $13,000 636,000 0.21
Marla Gale 28,750 $29,900 65,700 0.02
James Rutherford 62,500 $65,000 125,000 0.04
Sean Roosen 62,500 $65,000 1,865,583 0.62
Patrick Downey 80,000 $83,200 291,250 0.10
