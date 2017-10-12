Dalradian Resources Inc. announces Director and Officer Dealings

Common Shares Funds Common Shares % of issued

Issued Raised on Held after Share

Director or Officer on Exercise Exercise Exercise Capital

Patrick Anderson 125,000 $130,000 4,341,361 1.44

Keith McKay 12,500 $13,000 636,000 0.21

Marla Gale 28,750 $29,900 65,700 0.02

James Rutherford 62,500 $65,000 125,000 0.04

Sean Roosen 62,500 $65,000 1,865,583 0.62

Patrick Downey 80,000 $83,200 291,250 0.10

TORONTO, October 12, 2017 - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that Dalradian's Directors and Officers have exercised 371,250 common share purchase warrants originally issued on 7 October 2015 ("October Warrants") on 10 October 2017 at a price of $1.04, raising C$386,100.Details of the exercises are in the table below.The shares issued upon exercise of the October Warrants were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange as part of the block admission announced on 23 September 2016.Following the October Warrant exercises, the Company has in issue 302,036,596 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.Marla Gale, Vice President Communications+1 416 583 5600 or investor@dalradian.comGrant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat+44 (0)20 7383 5100Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison+44 (0)20 7523 8000DEALING NOTIFICATION FORMFOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associateda) Name: Patrick F.N. Anderson2. 