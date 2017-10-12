Tudor Gold Extends Gold Zone at Treaty Creek to Over One Kilometer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to report on the results of the first four holes of the Copper Belle zone and on the completion of the resource delineation program for the Copper Belle zone of the Treaty Creek property.

The Copper Belle resource delineation drill program was completed with 27 holes to depths below 700 meters and with step outs of 50 meters where it was possible. Over 13,722 meters of drilling was completed in the Copper Belle zone in 2017.

CB-17-04, the first step-out hole drilled this year on the Copper Belle zone, intersected 176.2 meters of continuous mineralization which returned 0.80 g/T Au from 152.1 to 328.5 meters depth. Hole CB-17-04 was collared 40 meters north of CB-16-03 where topography permitted. Complete results are pending for the remaining 23 holes.

Drill results for the first four Copper Belle holes at Treaty Creek are summarized in the table below:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/T) Ag (g/T) Cu (%) CB-17-04 152.10 328.50 176.20 0.801 1.0 0.008

including











152.10 180.60 28.50 1.071 2.0 0.010

192.70 202.80 10.10 2.897 1.3 0.007

219.00 280.00 61.00 0.702 0.7 0.007 CB-17-05 98.20 102.30 4.10 0.926 2.3 0.012 CB-17-06 182.50 592.50 410.00 0.672 3.1 0.037

including











182.50 199.50 17.00 0.678 1.4 0.010

214.50 460.50 246.00 0.726 2.9 0.034

475.50 592.50 117.00 0.708 4.5 0.054 CB-17-07 161.00 530.00 369.00 0.686 2.4 0.032

including











203.00 246.50 43.50 1.810 11.88 0.142

507.50 530.00 22.50 1.494 3.7 0.036

* - True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Results from subsequent drill holes from the 2017 drill program at Copper Belle are still pending. Drill holes targeted the mineralized zone on Copper Belle and all holes to date have intersected long intervals of mineralization to depth. Drill holes were targeted oblique to the northwesterly plunge of the main mineralized zone. The drill program was designed for approximately 50 meter step-outs across the mineralized zone to create a block of delineated mineralization for a preliminary resource estimate. All drill holes were down hole surveyed at 25 m stations using a Reflex Multi-shot device.

The Copper Belle resource estimate will use data from 27 holes from 2017, three holes from 2016, 17 holes from 2009 and 10 holes from 2007, for a total of 22,970 meters drilled. These drill holes cover an area of approximately 250 meters wide by a kilometer long. Copper Belle zone mineralization is open in all directions and to depth.

The HC drill program consisted of 17 drill holes totaling 5,401 meters that tested the mineralized stratabound structure for a strike length of 400 meters and 400 meters down dip (still open at depth), and the vein system remains open to the north, south and at depth. The program was designed with a maximum of 50 meter step-outs in the mineralized zone to prepare for a preliminary resource estimate in this area. Assay results are pending for the remaining holes.

A location map of the drill plan is attached or can be accessed on the company's website.





Copper Belle 2017 Drill Plan Map



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/29634_copperbelle2017drillplanmap.jpg

The Company is very pleased to report that the magnetotelluric geophysical survey program ("MT Survey") that was implemented in 2016 has been effectively utilized as a guide for the 2017 drill program. The MT Survey suggests that the mineralization continues to the south, toward the Iron Cap deposit of Seabridge Gold Inc. The MT Survey also suggests that the mineralized zone continues in all directions. Tudor Gold's 2017 drill program is located five kilometers north of the Iron Cap deposit and the Company intends to step out to the south in its 2018 program to see if it can determine a relationship between the two areas.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with these early drill results at Copper Belle because they demonstrate both grade, continuity and the immense size of this pervasively mineralized system. Two major faults control the mineralization which strikes southwest-northeast and dips to the northwest. Our exploration team is effectively following the mineralization using 50 meter step-outs, which will help ensure we have the data density for our planned mineral resource estimates."

Drill hole samples were assayed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. Activation Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025: 2005.

The Qualified Person for the Treaty Creek results in this new release is James McCrea, P.Geo. for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a significant explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

