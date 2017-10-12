Glacier Lake Receives Assay Results From Its Successful First Pass Exploration Program at Silver Vista

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Lake Resources Inc. (TSXV:GLI) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the assay results from its successful first pass exploration program conducted on the southern half of its Silver Vista property near Smithers, British Columbia. The sampling concentrated on exploring new targets, away from the known showings in an effort to expand the footprint of the mineralized sandstone. Key results from the 28 samples taken include:



SV17BR-19 returned 46 g/t Ag and 8570 ppm (0.857%) Cu from a tabular piece of sandstone float 600 metres to the south of main showing area. This was a grab sample of abundant iron oxide with some fracture manganese oxide and malachite in very strongly iron carbonate altered sandstone.

SV17BR-02 returned 6.1 g/t Ag and 1065 ppm (0.106%) Cu from an iron rich intensely carbonate quartz altered float cobble, lying approximately 1000 metres southwest of the main showing area. The alteration was so intense the original lithology could not be determined.

SV17BR-06 returned 13.9 g/t Ag and 56 ppm Cu from rusty angular to sub-rounded float cobbles of sandstone. The sample is strongly carbonate altered with rusty fractures and manganese staining and was located 1100 metres south of the main showing area.

SV17BR-07 returned 8.9 g/t Ag and 162 ppm Cu from rusty orange weathered angular float pieces of sandstone. The sample was located 1250 metres southwest of the main showing area.

An additional 22 rock samples were taken during the sampling program with values of these samples ranging from background to 2 g/t Ag and 5 to 117 ppm Cu. The bulk of these samples were angular to sub-rounded float samples, largely of sandstone, concentrated in the area to the south of the known showings.

The final two samples were taken from the newly staked claims to the south, where a series of strongly altered sub-rounded to angular boulders were discovered. SV17BR-12 returned 1.4 g/t Ag and 47 ppm Cu, but more importantly 312 ppm Pb and 1605 (0.160%) Zn from intensely carbonate altered andesite with 1-2% visible sulfides. SV17BR-13 returned 0.5 g/t Ag and 56 ppm Cu, but again 53 ppm Pb and 1115 (0.111%) Zn from gossanous boulders exhibiting strong carbonate quartz alteration and minor pyrite.

Following the successful first pass surface program, a Phase 1 drill program targeting the MR zone of the Silver Vista project is planned. Saf Dhillon, President and Director of Glacier Lake Resources Inc. reports that, “We are excited to commence a drill program this fall that will target the zone of high-grade copper mineralization previously discovered by Equity Silver Mines in the 1990s. The purpose of the program will be to confirm and expand this zone and reinforce our concept that Silver Vista is characterized by Sedex mineralization.”

All samples from the Phase I surface program were sent to the ALS Minerals Ltd. North Vancouver, BC laboratory, an 17025:2005 certified facility. All samples were collected by Mammoth Geological Ltd. personnel and securely stored until delivery to ALS Minerals. At this early stage of exploration, Glacier Lake is relying on the certified standards utilized by ALS Minerals as part of it analysis protocols. No QA/QC anomalies were noted in the analyses.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., a member of the Glacier Lake Advisory Board and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

