Teranga Gold to Announce Q3 2017 Results and Host Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2017

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corp. ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. Management will review the Company’s results and discuss the quarter’s highlights during a conference call and audio webcast later that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call and audio webcast can be accessed as follows:
Date & Time: Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: (647) 788-4919 (local or international)
(877) 291-4570 (toll-free)
Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call
Webcast: www.terangagold.com/q32017
Replay: The conference call replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing:
(416) 621-4642 or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 and entering the conference ID 83891790.
Note: The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for simultaneous viewing during the conference call

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal, which as of June 30, 2017 had a reserve base of 2.7 million ounces of gold. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is advancing its Banfora development project and conducting extensive exploration programs in three countries: Burkina Faso, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company's 2016 responsibility report is available at www.terangagold.com/responsibilityreport and is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.

Contact Information

Trish Moran
Head of Investor Relations
T: +1-416-607-4507 | E: tmoran@terangagold.com



