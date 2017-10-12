Aston Bay Holdings Engages Integral Wealth Securities Limited to Provide Market Making Services

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V: BAY) (“Aston Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Ìntegral”) to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s issued shares. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

Aston Bay has engaged Integral to provide market making services for a 12-month term, with a one-time right by the Company to terminate the engagement after the first three months. After 12 months, the agreement may be terminated by the Company on 30 days’ written notice. Integral will be paid a monthly fee of C$5,500 plus any reasonable costs and expenses it incurs in connection with the services provided, which Aston Bay will pay for from its unallocated working capital. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement.

Established in 2003, Integral is a private, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) licensed investment dealer headquartered in Toronto with offices in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Nanaimo (B.C.) and Sidney (B.C.). and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. Aston Bay and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and Integral has no current interest, direct or indirect in Aston Bay or its securities. Integral and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

The engagement of Integral to provide market-making services to Aston Bay is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for large, high-grade, sediment-hosted copper and zinc deposits in Nunavut, a mining-friendly Canadian jurisdiction. Aston Bay is 100% owner of the 1,024,345-acres (414,537-hectares) Aston Bay Property located on western Somerset Island, Nunavut. The Aston Bay property hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Prospect, with historical drilling confirming the presence of sediment-hosted copper and zinc mineralization.

The Company’s public disclosure documents are available on http://www.sedar.com. For further information about Aston Bay Holdings Ltd or this news release, please visit our website at www.astonbayholdings.com.

For additional information contact:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 456-3516

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. In the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

We seek Safe Harbor.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

