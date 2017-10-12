Altiplano Announces Award of Options

APN: TSX?V

EDMONTON, Oct. 12, 2017 /CNW/ - Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: APN) ("APN" or the "Company"): (APN: TSX?V) announces that its Board of Directors has resolved to grant an aggregate of 1,500,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Options were awarded as follows: 1,250,000 are exercisable at $0.14 per share, and 250,000 are exercisable at $0.15 per share. All of the Options vest upon grant, and will expire in accordance with the Plan and not later than October 12, 2022.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (APN: TSX?V) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

President and CEO

Tel: (780) 437-6624

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

