Auriant Mining AB carries out directed issues of shares and warrants for the payment of guarantee remuneration

For this reason, The Board of Directors of the Company has chosen to carry out a directed issue to these guarantors of a total of 76,980 shares and 76,980 warrants. The subscription price for the shares is SEK 2.65 per share and the warrants are issued free of charge. Payment shall be made through set-off of the guarantors remuneration claim of SEK 203,997 on the Company. The subscription price has been established in accordance with the terms of the guarantee agreements and is equal to the volume weighted average price paid for shares in the Company during the subscription period in the rights issue recently completed by the Company. The terms and conditions for the warrants are identical to the terms and conditions of the warrants issued to all subscribers of shares in the rights issue. The guarantors must subscribe for the shares and warrants no later than 20 October 2017.



With the directed issues, the number of shares in the Company may increase by a maximum of 153,960 shares from 74,770,202 to 74,924,162 shares and the share capital may increase by a maximum of approximately 17,321 SEK from approximately 8,411,648 SEK to approximately 8,428,969 SEK.







For more information, please contact:



Sergey Ustimenko, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com



Company name:

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Twitter: @auriantmining







Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solococon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.



Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se.



This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.20 CET on 12 October 2017.





Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this press release with respect to Auriant Mining ABs (AUR) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AURs continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts



This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe for shares in AUR, and shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

