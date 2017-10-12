RJK Exploration Update: Normetal East Property, Quebec

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") reports that the company has completed a first phase exploration program on its 3,800 hectare Normetal East Property. The Normetal East Property is located within the Abitibi belt, 15 kilometers north of La Sarre, Quebec and covers approximately 15 kilometers of the "mine sequence" which contains the Normetal Deformation Zone in the Normetal volcanic complex. The Normetal East Deformation Zone is approximately 10 km south-east of the former Normetal Mine, a base-metal orebody where more than 10 million tonnes of ore were produced between 1937 to 1975 grading (>10 million tonnes grading 5.41% Zn, 2.24% Cu, 44.45 g/t Ag and .546 g/t Au, Rapports des geologues residents sur l'activite miniere regionale) and the Gisement de Normetmar zinc-copper deposit.

The program involved line cutting and ground geophysical surveying resulting in the drill testing of three identified targets. All three drill holes explained the geophysical responses with sulphides. In particular, drill hole NE-17-01 contained a 14 meter intersection of massive to semi-massive to disseminated Pyrrhotite, Pyrite with trace Copper sightings from 146 to 160 meters in intermediate (Andesitic) volcanic breccia in the shear zone adjoining a rhyolitic horizon.

Although economic base metal mineralization was not located in this program, the program did define sulfidation near a felsic horizon containing some interesting structural elements which requires a more detailed examination of the immediate area. Additional field work will be conducted with the intent of implementing a second phase drill program. It should be noted that gold values have been found in a similar context in the Aube showing located approximately two kilometers west of the present drilling program.

Jeannot Theberge, PGeo., is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has supervised the preparation and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While RJK believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

