International Battery Metals Ltd: Brine Identification Report Received

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2017) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Brine Identification Report (the "Report") pursuant to the agreement with North American Lithium Inc. (a U.S. Company) as announced on October 3, 2017. The report is not a NI 43-101 report and is for internal use of the Company. The report identifies several preferred brine sources for lithium extraction that the Company may wish to focus on.

The Company will review the Report and utilize the Report to pursue possible additional brine sources to add to the Company's current portfolio (see the news releases dated July 24, 2017 and October 5, 2017 for further details).

The Report will be utilized to continue the Company's strategic move to focus on lithium extraction from brines where the latest lithium specific expertise and technologies may be utilized as described in the Company's news release of October 3, 2017.

