Pancontinental Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $500,000

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2017) - Pancontinental Gold Corp. (TSXV: PUC) ("Pancon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance, provided that the expiry date can be accelerated in the event the Common Shares trade at $0.15 or more for at least twenty (20) consecutive trading days following the expiry of the statutory four month and one day resale restriction. The Company may pay certain finder's fees with respect to gross proceeds raised. The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a resale restriction for four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to explore and advance its 100% owned Jefferson Gold Project ("Jefferson Project") and for working capital purposes.

Pancon Gold's next phase of exploration at the Jefferson Gold Project will be two-fold. Phase one is completing a comprehensive data compilation of the various sampling, trenching, drilling and geophysical analysis results conducted by multiple companies at and around the Jefferson Project over the past three decades. This will provide a complete foundation of data and analysis in order to direct future phases of exploration. Phase two is conducting additional geophysical analyses over select areas at the Jefferson Project.

Layton Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pancon Gold, commented: "Based on the drilling results and our interpretation of all available geophysical data, we have determined that the potential of the Jefferson Gold Project is much better than we previously thought. Our strategic land position, approximately 1,455 acres on the Carolina Gold Belt trend near the Haile gold mine and adjacent to the former Brewer gold mine, makes us the best positioned junior explorer in the region to discover a new Haile-type deposit as well as porphyry-related mineralized systems. In addition, we have been talking to potential strategic partners who could bring expertise, new technology and capital to assist us in achieving our objectives and increasing shareholder value."

Pancontinental Gold Corp. (www.pancongold.com) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Jefferson Gold Project, located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, USA, and on acquiring additional prospective properties. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol PUC. The Company also retains a 1% gross overriding royalty on future production from a rare earth element property in Australia.

Layton Croft

Layton Croft

President and CEO

Tel: 1-416-293-8437 or 1-980-498-7688

Email: laytoncroft@pancongold.com

For additional information please visit our web site: www.pancongold.com, and our Twitter feed: @PanconGold.

Cautionary Language and Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.