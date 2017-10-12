Tartisan Resources Corp. Included Into the Tormont50

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Tartisan Resources Corp. (CSE: TTC) - (“Tartisan” or “the Company”) announces that Tartisan will be included in the Tormont50 by the Tormont Group.

The Tormont50 is a web based platform and introduction source for companies and institutional investors which provides relevant and credible information on top growth opportunities identified in the North American small and micro-cap segment.

Companies invited to the Tormont50 demonstrate compelling reasons for investment, including but not limited to, undervaluation relative to peers, new and innovative/disruptive technologies or methods, management/board evolution, upcoming events likely to drive value appreciation and other features which would enable a multiple increase in market cap over the next 6-18 months.

The Tormont50 are showcased to over 70 institutional investors across North America. These investors represent over $15 billion in investable capital. Membership is limited to a maximum of 50 companies.

About TARTISAN RESOURCES

Tartisan Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on precious and base metals. Tartisan’s portfolio includes; a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru, just 9 km from Trevali's Santander Mine, a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project in Peru, contiguous to Buenaventura's San Gabriel Property. Tartisan's portfolio also includes an equity stake (6 million shares and 3 million warrants @ 40 cents) in Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:ELO).

Tartisan Resources Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TTC) and is a member of the CSE Composite Index. There are 73,052,443 shares outstanding (90,145,827 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (mark@tartisanresources.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company’s website at www.tartisanresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

