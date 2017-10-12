Altius Reports a Change in Fiscal Year End to December 31

Altius Minerals Corp. (“Altius” or the “Company”) (TSX:ALS), a base metals and bulk commodities royalty company, today reports the change of its fiscal year-end to December 31 from its current fiscal year-end of April 30.

This change will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of peer royalty and streaming companies as well as diversified miners who operate the mines where Altius holds royalty and streaming interests, and is a step toward facilitating better investor and analyst interaction and market assessment. The change has received Board and lender approvals, and will be effective after a transitional fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.

The Company will report the audited results for its eight-month transitional fiscal year (May 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017) in March 2018. Thereafter, Altius will revert to a customary quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st financial year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day in March, June, September and December each year.

At the beginning of calendar 2018, the Company will provide revised guidance parameters for the new 2018 financial year which will run from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

The notice for the change in fiscal year end required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre?development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius celebrated its 20th anniversary this fall and has 43,187,291 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

