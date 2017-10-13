SSR Mining Reports Third Quarter 2017 Production Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2017 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") reports third quarter 2017 operating results at our three mines.

Third Quarter 2017 Operating Highlights

Strong gold sales at Seabee: Sales of 21,798 ounces of gold in the quarter from bullion inventory and solid gold production from sustained daily throughput and recovery rates.





Record quarterly material moved at Marigold: Mined over 20 million tonnes of material during the quarter. As expected, third quarter production was lower than the previous quarter at 38,699 ounces of gold.





Achieved annual production guidance at Puna Operations: The Pirquitas mill operated at a rate of approximately 5,000 tonnes per day, which drove production of 1.5 million ounces of silver during the quarter and 5.0 million ounces year-to-date, surpassing the lower end of annual production guidance.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "In the third quarter, all three operations had record or near-record operating achievements, which is particularly notable at Seabee as the mine was impacted for a significant part of the quarter by nearby forest fires. With Marigold mining through a low-grade portion of the orebody this year and Puna Operations processing stockpiles, the focus on operating performance is paramount and drives the sustained performance and growth from our portfolio. We anticipate strong operating performance in the fourth quarter to round out a successful year for SSR Mining."

Marigold Mine, U.S.





Q3 2017 Q2 2017 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 20,311 17,985 12.9% Waste removed kt 13,149 11,075 18.7% Ore to leach pad kt 7,162 6,910 3.6% Strip ratio w/o 1.8 1.6 12.5% Gold grade to leach pad g/t 0.31 0.31 0.0% Gold recovery % 72% 73% (1.4%) Gold produced oz 38,699 55,558 (30.3%) Gold sold oz 38,818 57,426 (32.4%)

Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In the third quarter of 2017, the Marigold mine produced 38,699 ounces of gold, 30.3% less than the previous quarter due to continued lower grades of ore stacked as we began mining the upper benches of the current phase of the Mackay pit. Gold sales totaled 38,818 ounces for the quarter.

A quarterly record of 20.3 million tonnes of material were mined in the third quarter of 2017, 13% more than the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to planned shorter hauls for waste. Approximately 7.2 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at an average gold grade of 0.31 g/t. This compares to 6.9 million tonnes of ore delivered to the heap leach pads at a gold grade of 0.31 g/t in the second quarter of 2017. The strip ratio was 1.8:1 for the quarter, a 13% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada





Q3 2017 Q2 2017 % Change (1) Total ore milled t 84,315 84,469 (0.2%) Ore milled per day t/day 916 928 (1.3%) Gold mill feed grade g/t 7.03 7.97 (11.8%) Gold recovery % 97.2% 97.3% (0.1%) Gold produced oz 18,058 20,690 (12.7%) Gold sold oz 21,798 17,909 21.7%

Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In the third quarter of 2017, the Seabee Gold Operation produced 18,058 ounces of gold, a strong result considering several operating interruptions. Gold sales were 21,798 ounces for the third quarter, higher than gold production as bullion inventory accumulated in the previous quarter was sold in the third quarter.

During the third quarter, 84,315 tonnes of ore were milled at an average gold grade of 7.03 g/t. This compares to a total of 84,469 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 7.97 g/t in the second quarter. The Santoy mine supplied 85% of ore milled, predominantly from long hole stopes. Underground mining activities at Santoy experienced operating interruptions during the third quarter as a result of forest-fire-related power outages and smoke ingress.

The mill achieved an average throughput of 916 tonnes per day during the quarter, 1.3% lower than the previous quarter due to a combination of scheduled crusher maintenance activities and forest-fire-related power outages. Gold recovery remained consistent at 97.2% in the third quarter.

Puna Operations, Argentina (1)





Q3 2017 Q2 2017 % Change (3) Ore milled kt 461 446 3.4% Silver mill feed grade g/t 153 185 (17.3%) Silver recovery % 67.8% 73.5% (7.8%) Silver produced koz 1,541 1,947 (20.9%) Silver produced (attributable) (2) koz 1,156 1,777 n/a Silver sold koz 2,076 1,655 25.4% Silver sold (attributable) (2) koz 1,557 1,473 n/a

Notes: (1) Figures are on 100% basis unless otherwise noted. (2) Figures for the third quarter of 2017 are on 75% attributable basis. Figures for the second quarter of 2017 represent 100% for April and May 2017 and 75% for June 2017. (3) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

During the first nine months of 2017, the operation produced a total of 5.0 million ounces of silver, surpassing the lower end of our improved 2017 production guidance as stockpile grades and metallurgical performance continued to exceed plan. In the third quarter of 2017, silver production from stockpiles totaled 1.5 million ounces. Silver sales were 2.1 million ounces for the quarter. Attributable share of silver production and sales in the third quarter were 1.2 million ounces and 1.6 million ounces, respectively.

Ore was milled at an average rate of 5,012 tonnes per day in the third quarter, 25% above the mill's nominal throughput of 4,000 tonnes per day. Ore milled in the third quarter of 2017 contained an average silver grade of 153 g/t, 17% lower than the 185 g/t reported in the second quarter of 2017 as we continue to process lower grade stockpiles. The average silver recovery in the third quarter was 67.8%, lower than the previous quarter as expected due to planned lower silver mill feed grade.

Partial Disposal of Pretium Common Shares

During the third quarter and subsequent to September 30, 2017, we sold 7.9 million common shares of Pretium Resources Inc. ("Pretium"), realizing pre-tax net cash proceeds of C$85.4 million, of which C$70.8 million will be recognized in the third quarter of 2017. We currently hold 9.04 million common shares, representing approximately 4.99% of Pretium.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Rice, SME Registered Member, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and our Technical Services Manager at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Chapman, P.Eng., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Butcher, P.Eng., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and our Director, Mine Planning.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc., formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc., is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75% owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy Province, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

