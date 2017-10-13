Technical Research on Silver Equities -- Coeur Mining, First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Great Panther Silver

NEW YORK, October 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Coeur Mining

On Thursday, shares in Chicago, Illinois-based Coeur Mining Inc. recorded a trading volume of 929,885 shares. The stock ended the day at $9.08, declining 0.66% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 10.06% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.28% and 0.27%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Coeur Mining, which owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.57.

First Majestic Silver

Vancouver, Canada headquartered First Majestic Silver Corp.'s stock saw a correction of 1.23%, finishing yesterday's session at $7.24 with a total trading volume of 1.60 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.13% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.19%. Additionally, shares of First Majestic Silver, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico, have an RSI of 56.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. ended the session 1.48% lower at $4.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 990,672 shares. The Company's shares are trading 0.44% above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America, have an RSI of 51.43.

Great Panther Silver

--

