American Manganese Inc. Advisory Board Member Dr. Shailesh Upreti to Lead Initiative of New York Gigafactory

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMI” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY; Pink Sheets: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to report that Dr. Shailesh Upreti, an advisory board member of the Company, will lead an initiative to establish a lithium-ion battery “giga-factory” in New York. This initiative to build a research, development and production facility at the Huron Campus in Endicott, Broom County, was announced by New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on October 4, 2017. Governor Cuomo stated that Imperium3 New York, Inc., a consortium of businesses spearheaded by three Southern Tier companies, will invest more than $130 million and create at least 230 new jobs over the next five years. Imperium3 New York will commercialize an innovative technology for making more efficient and less expensive lithium ion batteries while operating the state's first giga-factory producing lithium ion batteries, aiming to produce three gigawatts of batteries by Q4 2019 and eventually to fifteen gigawatts. (See release here)

Dr. Shailesh Upreti, President of C4V (Binghamton), will provide the core intellectual property and lead the initiative. Industry experts consider C4V's batteries to be more efficient and less costly than other lithium-ion batteries on the market today. In 2016, C4V was recognized for its innovative battery storage technology when it was named a $500,000 winner in New York State's first 76West Clean Energy Competition.

The Company’s board of directors, officers and other stellar members of the advisory board are all proud of Dr. Shailesh’s accomplishments and consider him to be a valued member of the AMI team that is working hard towards moving the Company’s recycling opportunities through the patents and pilot plant testing.

ABOUT AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese.

