DIOS Exploration Inc.: Gold discovery on Clarkie along Eleonore-Cheechoo corridor

Up to 8.9 g/t gold in Eleonore type sediments

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE:DOS) reports a gold discovery on Clarkie, in Eleonore-Cheechoo corridor, up to 8.9 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t gold in sedimentary rocks outcropping some 120 m apart.

A 2.5 by 1 km area was targeted up-ice of a gold-in-till train (13 samples over 0.10 g/t gold, up to 1.16 g/t gold) and extents of Wacky gold showing within Clarkie sedimentary basin. Follow-up included prospecting and b-horizon soil sampling.

Focus was on Wacky gold showing composed of alternating metric to several meter large horizons of Silicified Amphibolitized Wackes (kind of sandstone) hosting 1-5 percent disseminated pyrite with silicate-garnet iron-formation (tr-2 percent py-po). Significant DIOS' 2017 results are follows.

Clarkie - Wacky Showing Gold Assays

M East M North Rock type mineralization g/t gold 457582 5799034 wacke Am+ Si+ 1-3% PY 8.88 457527 5799140 silicate iron for-mation Am- Gr+ 1-2% PY 6.80 457500* 5799078 wacke Am+ Si+B 1-2% PY 1.66 457500* 5799076 Qzv/ wacke Si+B TR-PY 1.28 457582* 5799033 wacke Am+ Si+ 1-2% PY 1.22 457521 5798968 wacke Am+ 1-2% PY 0.375 457582 5798615 wacke Am+ TR-1% PY 0.619 457500 5799239 wacke Am+ (B) 1% PY 0.188 457502 5799241 wacke Am+ Si+ Tr-PY 0.108

B= Glacial Boulder *= 2016 sample

An outcrop with a value of 0.619 g/t gold is located 420 m south of the 8.88 g/t gold one, this one being 120 m south of the 6.8 g/t gold one.. Soil sampling shows very discrete gold anomalies possibly extending Wacky occurrence 300m north and 200m south.

Wholly-owned CLARKIE is a gold discovery in outcropping sediments of same type and age hosting Eleonore gold mine, James Bay, Quebec, near major Opinaca structure, some 25 km southeast of Cheechoo along Eleonore-Cheechoo corridor.

A total of 61 rock-samples (plus 6 blanks) and 67 soil samples (1-2kg) was collected and assayed at ALS Val d'Or.following good industry standards. This release was prepared by H. Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

