Dalradian Resources Inc. : Provides Block Listing Update

Name of company Dalradian Resources Inc.

Name of scheme(s) Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares

each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM

on 29 September 2016

Period of return From: 22 September 2017

To: 10 October 2017

Balance under scheme(s) from previous return: 19,317,150 common shares

The amount by which the block scheme(s)

has been increased during the period: Nil

TORONTO, October 13, 2017 - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, there have been the following changes to the number of shares block listed in respect of the block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016 and updated 23 March 2017 and 22 September 2017. As there are no further securities to be issued under the scheme, no further block listing updates will be provided with respect to the 26,349,096 common shares admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016.Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period: 19,187,650 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) which expired during the period: 129,500 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 NilTotal NilNumber and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016, as follows:Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 26,349,096Contact details Marla GaleVice President, Communications+1 416 583 5622Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.Marla Gale, Vice President Communications+1 416 583 5622investor@dalradian.comGrant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke+44 (0)20 7383 5100Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison+44 20 7523 8000