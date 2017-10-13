Dalradian Resources Inc. : Provides Block Listing Update
13.10.2017 | GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, October 13, 2017 - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, there have been the following changes to the number of shares block listed in respect of the block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016 and updated 23 March 2017 and 22 September 2017. As there are no further securities to be issued under the scheme, no further block listing updates will be provided with respect to the 26,349,096 common shares admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016.
Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period: 19,187,650 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015
Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) which expired during the period: 129,500 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015
Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 Nil
Total Nil
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016, as follows:
Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 26,349,096
Contact details Marla Gale
Vice President, Communications
+1 416 583 5622
About Dalradian Resources Inc.
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
For more information:
Dalradian Resources Inc.
Marla Gale, Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5622
investor@dalradian.com
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke
+44 (0)20 7383 5100
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 20 7523 8000
Name of company Dalradian Resources Inc.
Name of scheme(s) Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares
each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM
on 29 September 2016
Period of return From: 22 September 2017
To: 10 October 2017
Balance under scheme(s) from previous return: 19,317,150 common shares
The amount by which the block scheme(s)
has been increased during the period: Nil
Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period: 19,187,650 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015
Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) which expired during the period: 129,500 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015
Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 Nil
Total Nil
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016, as follows:
Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 26,349,096
Contact details Marla Gale
Vice President, Communications
+1 416 583 5622
About Dalradian Resources Inc.
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
For more information:
Dalradian Resources Inc.
Marla Gale, Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5622
investor@dalradian.com
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke
+44 (0)20 7383 5100
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 20 7523 8000