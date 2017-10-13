Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Dalradian Resources Inc. : Provides Block Listing Update

13.10.2017  |  GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, October 13, 2017 - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, there have been the following changes to the number of shares block listed in respect of the block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016 and updated 23 March 2017 and 22 September 2017. As there are no further securities to be issued under the scheme, no further block listing updates will be provided with respect to the 26,349,096 common shares admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016.

Name of company 	Dalradian Resources Inc.
Name of scheme(s) 	Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares  
                        each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM
                         on 29 September 2016
Period of return 	From:  22 September 2017
To:   10 October 2017
Balance under scheme(s) from previous return: 	19,317,150 common shares
The amount by which the block scheme(s)
has been increased during the period: 	Nil

Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) during the period: 19,187,650 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015
Number and class of securities issued under the scheme(s) which expired during the period: 129,500 common shares pursuant to warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015
Balance under the scheme(s) of securities not yet issued at the end of the period Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 Nil
Total Nil

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission Block listing of up to 26,349,096 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 29 September 2016, as follows:
Warrants issued in connection with the bought deal offering completed on 7 October 2015 26,349,096
Contact details Marla Gale
Vice President, Communications
+1 416 583 5622


About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information:

Dalradian Resources Inc.
Marla Gale, Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5622
investor@dalradian.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke
+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison
+44 20 7523 8000
