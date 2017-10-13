Champion Iron Subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Signs Rail and Port Access Agreement With Societe Ferroviaire et Portuaire de Pointe-Noire

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - October 13, 2017) - Champion Iron Ltd. (ASX: CIA) (TSX: CIA) (the "Company," or "Champion") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary QuÃ©bec Iron Ore Inc. ("QIO") has entered into a rail transportation and port-facilities access agreement (the "Agreement") with the SociÃ©tÃ© Ferroviaire et Portuaire de Pointe-Noire ("SFPPN") for the transportation, unloading, stockpiling and loading of iron ore concentrate from Sept-Iles to Pointe-Noire, QuÃ©bec.

Michael O'Keeffe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Champion and QIO said, "We are very pleased to have signed a rail transport and port-facilities agreement with SFPPN as this provides us with a key component in our logistics strategy, which will ensure long-term access to some of the world's largest consumers of iron ore for our future high-quality product. The signing of this agreement also marks yet another significant milestone in the Bloom Lake restart."

Champion previously announced (See June 20, 2017 press release) that QIO had entered into an agreement for the rail transportation of iron ore from its Bloom Lake property to Sept-Iles. The Agreement with SFPPN provides a transportation solution for the remaining distance to the port-facilities at Pointe-Noire.

About Champion

Champion is an iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of QuÃ©bec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company's main focus is to implement upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure it now owns while also advancing projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders.

Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

For additional information on Champion Iron Ltd., please visit our website at www.championiron.com

