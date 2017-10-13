Diamond Drilling Commences at Clemente Precious Metal Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 13, 2017 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSX-V: VIPR) is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program is underway on the Clemente Precious - Base Metal Property in Sonora State, Mexico. The company plans to complete a minimum 2,000 meters drilling program, initially targeting the El Mundo and Nuevo Mundo target areas at Clemente.

The initial test will focus on the El Mundo and Nuevo Mundo prospect areas in a location scattered with small historical workings known locally as "Mina Grande". Situated approximately 42km south of the regional mining and agricultural centre of Caborca, silver, gold and base metal mineralization at Clemente is hosted by quartz shear veins, quartz stockworks and hematitc vein breccias. Preliminary confirmation chip sampling by the Company returned a best result grading 1,895g/t silver, 4.46g/t gold 1.95% lead and 1.62% zinc from a 0.5m chip sample within an accessible portion of the El Mundo workings.

"This program marks the first ever drill test of the Clemente Property; We are excited to be the first group to test this historic mining area." said Steve Cope, CEO of Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Diamond Drilling, now underway, is designed to target down dip projection of the steep dipping quartz shear vein and adjacent quartz veining as observed in accessible historical mine workings.

The company has all permits and land use access agreements to conduct the work and has a field crew stationed at a nearby ranch which also serves as the campaign headquarters and core processing facility.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Inc is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The company has an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Clemente Precious-Base Metals Property, a highly prospective exploration project located within the prolific Sonora-Mojave megashear. The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects.

Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration is a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the use of proceeds, are made as of September 27, 2017 and are based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated July 21, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

