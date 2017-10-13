Durango Resources Inc. Fraction Adjacent to GGI East

Vancouver, October 13, 2017 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news of September 7, 2017, the Company owns 100% of fractional claims which exist adjacent to Garibaldi Resources (TSX.V-GGI). The fractions were issued by British Columbia Mineral Titles Online system earlier this year and one is located adjacent to the east of GGI and the other is located southeast of GGI and is tied to Metallis Resources Inc. (TSX.V-MTS).

GGI announced earlier today that more holes have intersected mineralization and have expanded the zone, including "...at least two kilometres of prospective ground exist to the east-southeast while a northeast trend of geophysical anomalies and surface mineralization continues for at least six km."

Durango management is exploring the options available for the fractions and will provide an update as soon as it becomes available.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Mayner's Fortune limestone property and the Golden Triangle properties in northwest British Columbia, the Decouverte and Trove gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi Mine and the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, the Whitney Northwest property near Timmins, Ontario.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including commencement and completion of future exploration, raising of capital to complete exploration and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

