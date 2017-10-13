Cardero Resource Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

Vancouver, October 13, 2017 - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) ("Cardero" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of up to 8,750,000 units at $0.10 announced September 15 and September 21, 2017 to raise gross proceeds of $875,000.00. All shares issued will have a four month hold expiring on February 12, 2018. Each Unit is be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of issue at a price of $0.15, provided that, if over a period of 20 consecutive trading days after the expiry of the hold period on the warrants, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which such shares are listed) is greater than $0.30, then at the Company's discretion, it may, within 10 days of such 20 day period, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date 30 days after the date of the notice.

Net proceeds will be used to advance the Company's Zonia copper project in Arizona and, for general working capital. Cash finder's fees were paid to Haywood Securities Inc. ($4,500.00) and PI Securities Inc. ($2,500.00).

We are extremely pleased with the positive response to the offering and look forward to continuing the work on the Zonia copper oxide deposit in Arizona where the property has been drill tested with almost 700 drill holes (60,000 meters). This high density drilling covers 30% of the property reducing technical risk on the deposit. Mineralization is mostly open to the northeast, providing considerable opportunity to grow the project.

We will also advance the Silver Queen claims, which consist of 57 claims covering 425 hectares directly adjacent to the Zonia claims. The same rock types that are host to disseminated oxide copper at Zonia are reported to also occur on the new Silver Queen block.

The common shares to be issued in the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the common shares to be issued in the Offering, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the common shares to be issued in the Offering in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants allowing them to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,990,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before October 12, 2019 at a price of CAD 0.15.

