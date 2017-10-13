IAMGOLD Announces Dates For Its Third Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 /CNW/ - IAMGold Corp. ("the Company") will release its third quarter 2017 financial results after market hours on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 8th at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) for a discussion with management regarding the Company's operating performance and financial results for the third quarter 2017. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website at www.iamgold.com.

Conference Call Information:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-319-4610 or International number: 1-604-638-5340

A replay of this conference call will be available for one month following the call by dialing:

North America toll-free:1-800-319-6413 or International number: 1-604-638-9010, passcode: 1536#

