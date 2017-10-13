Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

13.10.2017  |  CNW

Results of the Quarterly Review of the S&P/TSX Composite Buyback and Shareholder Yield Indices

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations announces the following index changes as a result of the quarterly S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield and the S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Indices Reviews. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 23, 2017.

S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Index
October 2017 Quarterly Index Review

ADDITIONS

Symbol

Issue Name

CUSIP

BMO

Bank of Montreal

063671 10 1

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax

064149 10 7

EIF

Exchange Income Corporation

301283 10 7

GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

38500T 10 1

KL

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

49741E 10 0

MNW

Mitel Networks Corp

60671Q 10 4

SU

Suncor Energy Inc.

867224 10 7

 

DELETIONS

 

Symbol

Issue Name

CUSIP

CAS

Cascades Inc.

146900 10 5

EMP.A

Empire Company Limited

291843 40 7

IGM

IGM Financial Inc.

449586 10 6

IFC

Intact Financial Corporation

45823T 10 6

SSL

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

80013R 20 6

T

TELUS Corp.

87971M 10 3

UNS

Uni-Select Inc.

90457D 10 0

 

S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield Index
October 2017 Quarterly Index Review

ADDITIONS

 

Symbol

Issue Name

CUSIP

AC

Air Canada

008911 87 7

AGI

Alamos Gold

011532 10 8

BEP.UN

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

G16258 10 8

CLS

Celestica Inc.

15101Q 10 8

CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Inc. B NV

220874 10 1

IMG

IAMGold Corp.

450913 10 8

MRE

Martinrea International Inc.

573459 10 4

MX

Methanex Corp.

59151K 10 8

NA

National Bank of Canada

633067 10 3

QBR.B

Quebecor Inc B SV

748193 20 8

RY

Royal Bank of Canada

780087 10 2

STN

Stantec Inc.

85472N 10 9

TA

TransAlta Corporation

89346D 10 7

TCW

Trican Well Service Ltd

895945 10 3

WEF

Western Forest Products Inc.

958211 20 3

 

DELETIONS

 

Symbol

Issue Name

CUSIP

BMO

Bank of Montreal

063671 10 1

CAS

Cascades Inc

146900 10 5

DRG.UN

Dream Global REIT

26154A 10 6

EMP.A

Empire Company Limited

291843 40 7

EDV

Endeavour Mining Corporation

G3040R 15 8

ERF

Enerplus Corp.

292766 10 2

FRU

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

356500 10 8

GUY

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

403530 10 8

HCG

Home Capital Group Inc.

436913 10 7

KEL

Kelt Exploration Ltd.

488295 10 6

MSI

Morneau Shepell Inc.

61767W 10 4

NVA

NuVista Energy Ltd.

67072Q 10 4

REI.UN

RioCan REIT

766910 10 3

SCL

Shawcor Ltd.

820439 10 7

TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank

891160 50 9

 

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

Contact
Tony North, Director, Canadian Index Operations, S&P Dow Jones Indices, (+) 416 507 3204, tony.north@spglobal.com; David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, S&P Dow Jones Indices, (+) 212 438 3907, david.blitzer@spglobal.com
