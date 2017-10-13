S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
Results of the Quarterly Review of the S&P/TSX Composite Buyback and Shareholder Yield Indices
TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations announces the following index changes as a result of the quarterly S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield and the S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Indices Reviews. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 23, 2017.
S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Index
October 2017 Quarterly Index Review
|
ADDITIONS
|
Symbol
|
Issue Name
|
CUSIP
|
BMO
|
Bank of Montreal
|
063671 10 1
|
BNS
|
Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax
|
064149 10 7
|
EIF
|
Exchange Income Corporation
|
301283 10 7
|
GTE
|
38500T 10 1
|
KL
|
49741E 10 0
|
MNW
|
Mitel Networks Corp
|
60671Q 10 4
|
SU
|
867224 10 7
|
DELETIONS
|
Symbol
|
Issue Name
|
CUSIP
|
CAS
|
Cascades Inc.
|
146900 10 5
|
EMP.A
|
Empire Company Limited
|
291843 40 7
|
IGM
|
IGM Financial Inc.
|
449586 10 6
|
IFC
|
Intact Financial Corporation
|
45823T 10 6
|
SSL
|
80013R 20 6
|
T
|
TELUS Corp.
|
87971M 10 3
|
UNS
|
Uni-Select Inc.
|
90457D 10 0
S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield Index
October 2017 Quarterly Index Review
|
ADDITIONS
|
Symbol
|
Issue Name
|
CUSIP
|
AC
|
Air Canada
|
008911 87 7
|
AGI
|
Alamos Gold
|
011532 10 8
|
BEP.UN
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
G16258 10 8
|
CLS
|
Celestica Inc.
|
15101Q 10 8
|
CJR.B
|
Corus Entertainment Inc. B NV
|
220874 10 1
|
IMG
|
450913 10 8
|
MRE
|
Martinrea International Inc.
|
573459 10 4
|
MX
|
Methanex Corp.
|
59151K 10 8
|
NA
|
National Bank of Canada
|
633067 10 3
|
QBR.B
|
Quebecor Inc B SV
|
748193 20 8
|
RY
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
780087 10 2
|
STN
|
Stantec Inc.
|
85472N 10 9
|
TA
|
TransAlta Corporation
|
89346D 10 7
|
TCW
|
Trican Well Service Ltd
|
895945 10 3
|
WEF
|
Western Forest Products Inc.
|
958211 20 3
|
DELETIONS
|
Symbol
|
Issue Name
|
CUSIP
|
BMO
|
Bank of Montreal
|
063671 10 1
|
CAS
|
Cascades Inc
|
146900 10 5
|
DRG.UN
|
Dream Global REIT
|
26154A 10 6
|
EMP.A
|
Empire Company Limited
|
291843 40 7
|
EDV
|
Endeavour Mining Corporation
|
G3040R 15 8
|
ERF
|
292766 10 2
|
FRU
|
356500 10 8
|
GUY
|
403530 10 8
|
HCG
|
Home Capital Group Inc.
|
436913 10 7
|
KEL
|
488295 10 6
|
MSI
|
Morneau Shepell Inc.
|
61767W 10 4
|
NVA
|
67072Q 10 4
|
REI.UN
|
RioCan REIT
|
766910 10 3
|
SCL
|
Shawcor Ltd.
|
820439 10 7
|
TD
|
Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
891160 50 9
About S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
