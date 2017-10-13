S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: October 2017 Quarterly Index Review

ADDITIONS



Symbol Issue Name CUSIP BMO Bank of Montreal 063671 10 1 BNS Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax 064149 10 7 EIF Exchange Income Corporation 301283 10 7 GTE Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 38500T 10 1 KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 49741E 10 0 MNW Mitel Networks Corp 60671Q 10 4 SU Suncor Energy Inc. 867224 10 7

DELETIONS Symbol Issue Name CUSIP CAS Cascades Inc. 146900 10 5 EMP.A Empire Company Limited 291843 40 7 IGM IGM Financial Inc. 449586 10 6 IFC Intact Financial Corporation 45823T 10 6 SSL Sandstorm Gold Ltd. 80013R 20 6 T TELUS Corp. 87971M 10 3 UNS Uni-Select Inc. 90457D 10 0

ADDITIONS Symbol Issue Name CUSIP AC Air Canada 008911 87 7 AGI Alamos Gold 011532 10 8 BEP.UN Brookfield Renewable Partners LP G16258 10 8 CLS Celestica Inc. 15101Q 10 8 CJR.B Corus Entertainment Inc. B NV 220874 10 1 IMG IAMGold Corp. 450913 10 8 MRE Martinrea International Inc. 573459 10 4 MX Methanex Corp. 59151K 10 8 NA National Bank of Canada 633067 10 3 QBR.B Quebecor Inc B SV 748193 20 8 RY Royal Bank of Canada 780087 10 2 STN Stantec Inc. 85472N 10 9 TA TransAlta Corporation 89346D 10 7 TCW Trican Well Service Ltd 895945 10 3 WEF Western Forest Products Inc. 958211 20 3

DELETIONS Symbol Issue Name CUSIP BMO Bank of Montreal 063671 10 1 CAS Cascades Inc 146900 10 5 DRG.UN Dream Global REIT 26154A 10 6 EMP.A Empire Company Limited 291843 40 7 EDV Endeavour Mining Corporation G3040R 15 8 ERF Enerplus Corp. 292766 10 2 FRU Freehold Royalties Ltd. 356500 10 8 GUY Guyana Goldfields Inc. 403530 10 8 HCG Home Capital Group Inc. 436913 10 7 KEL Kelt Exploration Ltd. 488295 10 6 MSI Morneau Shepell Inc. 61767W 10 4 NVA NuVista Energy Ltd. 67072Q 10 4 REI.UN RioCan REIT 766910 10 3 SCL Shawcor Ltd. 820439 10 7 TD Toronto-Dominion Bank 891160 50 9

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations announces the following index changes as a result of the quarterly S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield and the S&P/TSX Composite Buyback Indices Reviews. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 23, 2017.S&P/TSX Composite Shareholder Yield IndexOctober 2017 Quarterly Index ReviewS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.Tony North, Director, Canadian Index OperationsS&P Dow Jones Indices(+) 416 507 3204tony.north@spglobal.comDavid Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeS&P Dow Jones Indices(+) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.com