Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) 121 Mining Investment Hong Kong Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) (OTCMKTS:IMREF) provides the Company's latest presentation at 121 Mining Investment, Hong Kong.Company Description and FocusEmerging mineral sands producerActively focused on fast-tracking the development of its 100%-owned, high-grade and high-zircon flagship Boonanarring mineral sands project in the North Perth Basin in Western Australia.First production targeted for 2nd QTR 2018.Upside PotentialUpside potential at and near Boonanarring- Confirmed potential to extend mine life with high grade mineralisation (ASX announcement 13 March & 26 June 2017);o Assuming mineralisation in extension area is identical to known Ore Reserves in all aspects and economics; two years of additional mine life could add AU$60M to project NPV.- Potential to process lower grade overlying layer of mineralisation;- Potential to process ores from several other deposits with high grade mineral resources in the vicinity;o Red Gully, Regans Ford, and Gingin (South and North).To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BBR9663Y





Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is an emerging Mineral Sands producer focused on the development of its high-grade Boonanarring Project in the North Perth Basin while continuing to expand its resources and reserves base.





