Image Resources NL: 121 Mining Investment Hong Kong Presentation
15.10.2017 | ABN Newswire
Perth - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) (OTCMKTS:IMREF) provides the Company's latest presentation at 121 Mining Investment, Hong Kong.
Company Description and Focus
Emerging mineral sands producer
Actively focused on fast-tracking the development of its 100%-owned, high-grade and high-zircon flagship Boonanarring mineral sands project in the North Perth Basin in Western Australia.
First production targeted for 2nd QTR 2018.
Upside Potential
Upside potential at and near Boonanarring
- Confirmed potential to extend mine life with high grade mineralisation (ASX announcement 13 March & 26 June 2017);
o Assuming mineralisation in extension area is identical to known Ore Reserves in all aspects and economics; two years of additional mine life could add AU$60M to project NPV.
- Potential to process lower grade overlying layer of mineralisation;
- Potential to process ores from several other deposits with high grade mineral resources in the vicinity;
o Red Gully, Regans Ford, and Gingin (South and North).
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BBR9663Y
About Image Resources NL:
Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is an emerging Mineral Sands producer focused on the development of its high-grade Boonanarring Project in the North Perth Basin while continuing to expand its resources and reserves base.
Contact:
Image Resources NL
Patrick Mutz Managing Director
T: +61-8-9485-2410
E: info@imageres.com.au
www.imageres.com.au