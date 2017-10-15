Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Image Resources NL: 121 Mining Investment Hong Kong Presentation

15.10.2017  |  ABN Newswire
Perth - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) (OTCMKTS:IMREF) provides the Company's latest presentation at 121 Mining Investment, Hong Kong.

Company Description and Focus

Emerging mineral sands producer

Actively focused on fast-tracking the development of its 100%-owned, high-grade and high-zircon flagship Boonanarring mineral sands project in the North Perth Basin in Western Australia.

First production targeted for 2nd QTR 2018.

Upside Potential

Upside potential at and near Boonanarring

- Confirmed potential to extend mine life with high grade mineralisation (ASX announcement 13 March & 26 June 2017);

o Assuming mineralisation in extension area is identical to known Ore Reserves in all aspects and economics; two years of additional mine life could add AU$60M to project NPV.

- Potential to process lower grade overlying layer of mineralisation;

- Potential to process ores from several other deposits with high grade mineral resources in the vicinity;

o Red Gully, Regans Ford, and Gingin (South and North).

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BBR9663Y



About Image Resources NL:

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is an emerging Mineral Sands producer focused on the development of its high-grade Boonanarring Project in the North Perth Basin while continuing to expand its resources and reserves base.



Contact:

Image Resources NL
Patrick Mutz Managing Director
T: +61-8-9485-2410
E: info@imageres.com.au
www.imageres.com.au

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Image Resources NL

Bergbau
Australien
www.imageres.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap