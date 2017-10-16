Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mustang Resources Ltd (ASX:MUS) Australian Microcap Investment Conference Presentation

00:05 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:GGPLF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Australian Microcap Investment Conference.

Key Investment Takeaways

- Premier ruby project in a world-class gemstone province

- Management team with in country experience & "skin in the game"

- First sales revenue targeted for 27 to 30 October 2017 through auction / tender a proven sales methodology

- Leading global ruby buyers have confirmed their attendance at the inaugural auction

- Outstanding exploration upside and growth potential

- Significant new ruby discovery where Mustang is recovering large gem-quality stones from a shallow deposit

- Significant additional upside from Tier-1 High Grade Caula graphite project

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PXKHQQTP



About Mustang Resources Ltd:

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an emerging gemstone developer and producer focused on the near-term development of the highly prospective Montepuez Ruby Project in northern Mozambique.

The Montepuez Ruby Project consists of three licences and now one mining concession covering 19,300 hectares directly adjacent to the world’s largest ruby deposit discovered by Gemfields Plc in 2012. Since supply of rubies from sources outside Mozambique has become fractured and unreliable, Mustang stands to capitalise on the current high demand around the world for ethically produced rubies by becoming a reliable, consistent supplier of high-quality rubies.

The Company is currently fast-tracking its work program on the Montepuez Ruby Project with extensive secondary deposits discovered and low-cost bulk sampling well underway. First rough ruby sales are scheduled for 27 to 30 October 2017 in Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius under a closed bid tender of more than 350,000 cts gem quality rubies.

Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.



Source:

Mustang Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Managing Director: Christiaan Jordaan E: info@mustangresources.com.au T: +61-2-9239-3119 Media & Investor Relations: Paul Armstrong E: paul@readcorporate.com.au T: +61-8-9388-1474


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Mustang Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.mustangresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap