Mustang Resources Ltd (ASX:MUS) Australian Microcap Investment Conference Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:GGPLF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Australian Microcap Investment Conference.Key Investment Takeaways- Premier ruby project in a world-class gemstone province- Management team with in country experience & "skin in the game"- First sales revenue targeted for 27 to 30 October 2017 through auction / tender a proven sales methodology- Leading global ruby buyers have confirmed their attendance at the inaugural auction- Outstanding exploration upside and growth potential- Significant new ruby discovery where Mustang is recovering large gem-quality stones from a shallow deposit- Significant additional upside from Tier-1 High Grade Caula graphite projectTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PXKHQQTP





About Mustang Resources Ltd:



Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an emerging gemstone developer and producer focused on the near-term development of the highly prospective Montepuez Ruby Project in northern Mozambique.



The Montepuez Ruby Project consists of three licences and now one mining concession covering 19,300 hectares directly adjacent to the world’s largest ruby deposit discovered by Gemfields Plc in 2012. Since supply of rubies from sources outside Mozambique has become fractured and unreliable, Mustang stands to capitalise on the current high demand around the world for ethically produced rubies by becoming a reliable, consistent supplier of high-quality rubies.



The Company is currently fast-tracking its work program on the Montepuez Ruby Project with extensive secondary deposits discovered and low-cost bulk sampling well underway. First rough ruby sales are scheduled for 27 to 30 October 2017 in Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius under a closed bid tender of more than 350,000 cts gem quality rubies.



Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.





