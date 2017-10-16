Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) Bygoo Tin Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) is pleased to confirm that staged payments under the Bygoo Farm In agreement signed with Canadian investors (see ASX announcements of 7 June 2017, 17 March 2017 and 21 November 2016) have continued, albeit with variation to the schedule. Payments totaling A$790,000 have now been received allowing preparations for the next drill campaign to commence.- Staged payments continue as part of the Bygoo Farm-In agreement- Further drilling planned for NovemberUnder the original agreement BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd or its nominee could invest $3 million by 31 January 2018 for exploration on three exploration licences: EL 8260 (Bygoo), EL 8163 (Gibsonvale) and EL 8531 (Frying Pan). The investor then has an option to contribute additional funds to earn a further 25% interest. The option will be exercisable until 1 October 2018 at an exercise price of A$22,000,000, with an initial payment at commencement of A$4,000,000.Delays in obtaining regulatory approvals and associated fund raising in Canada, resulted in changes to the payments schedule, in turn delaying on ground activities in Australia. Receipt of the latest instalment of A$420,000 (bringing the total received to date to A$790,000), allows the next drill campaign at Bygoo to get underway. Further staged payments are due monthly through to end February 2018, with a final payment to reach the cumulative $3 million due on or before June 30, 2018 at which point the option can be exercised.It is anticipated that drilling will recommence in the next few weeks.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/04VQY391





Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.





