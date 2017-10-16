Gold recovery expert Robert Garcia joins Mexus

CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced that it has retained gold recovery expert Robert Garcia to assist with an increase in production at the Santa Elena mine. To date, the recovery of gold via the Merrill Crowe system has not been adequate due to issues with the chemical analysis and flows. Mr. Robert Garcia is President of Auric Metallurgical Resources in Arizona and has extensive experience with mines and metallurgy. Mr. Garcia is evaluating and customizing the Merrill Crowe gold extraction plant which will help achieve maximum recovery.



Mr. Garcia commented, “After a couple of field trips observing and evaluating your projects in Mexico, they do appear to have significant potential to become profitable mining operations with growth potential once you have finished constructing the appropriate physical extraction plants and established the proper extraction protocols for the ore.”

Mexus CEO Paul Thompson added, “Our output with the current Merrill Crowe recovery system isn’t sufficient given what we have on the heap leach pad. Bringing Mr. Garcia to assist will help us achieve full production at the Santa Elena mine. We are currently implementing his recommendations and expect completion in the very near future.”

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. Mexus recently joint ventured its flagship property with MarMar holdings of Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. The mine is producing gold. The company is also a partner with MarMar holdings at the San Felix mine in Northern Mexico. This 26,000 + acre property is ready for production which is planned for 2018. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

CONTACT: Inquiries - Paul Dent, 425-478-4908 pdent@mexusgoldus.com