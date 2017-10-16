CMC Acquires Golden Point Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle Bordering Teck Resources

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2017) - CMC Metals Ltd. - ("the Company") (TSX-V: CMB) — is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in the Golden Point gold prospect strategically located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle bordering Teck Resources. The Golden Point Project comprises 87 claims totalling 1,518 hectares in the Skeena Natural Resource Region (Liard Mining Division).

Michael Scholz, Director of CMC stated, "We are thrilled to have been able to acquire this new gold project in the heart of the Golden Triangle, which is one of the most thriving gold districts in the world. The renewed focus that the Golden Triangle has seen recently is encouraging to us as evidenced by the recent news from Garibaldi Resources and GT Gold. We are pleased to be able to add this property bordering Teck Resources to our portfolio and are eager to get to work on this project as soon as possible."

The Golden Point project is located some 15km west of Schaft Creek, and 25km NNE of Teck Resources Galore Creek project and is underlain by Upper Triassic volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group. The Volcanics are locally intruded by tonalities of the Mid-Jurassic Three Sisters Plutonic Suite, Triassic quartz diorites. The Golden Point property features some historic work (recorded in the BC Minfile System) that has consisted of large scale mapping and some rock and soil sampling, including work by Gold Fields Canadian Mining Ltd. (1991) that returned 8,8g per tonne ("gpt) Ag, 4.5gpt Au and 0.43% Cu over a 30cm shear zone ('Scud showing') and earlier sampling by International Corona Corp. (1988, 89) which produced gold values up to 24gpt Au in grab samples from a small area of an exposed quartz vein stockwork ('Otis showing') rich in arsenopyrite. This new project was acquired by staking via MTOnline.

About CMC Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in the United States and Canada that offers potential for near-term cash flow. The Company is led by a seasoned team with experience developing assets to production. CMC holds a 100% interest in the Golden Point gold property bordering Teck Resources located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia comprising of 87 claims totalling 1,518 Ha. CMC hold a 50% interest in the Radcliff Gold property (formerly the World Beater Mine) in California located 9 Miles (14 km) north of the Briggs Gold Mine in the Panamint range in Inyo county, Southwestern California. The Radcliff covers 1,654 acres (670 Ha) comprising 10 patented claims, 5 unpatented mill sites and 84 unpatented mine claims. The Company's Silver Hart Property is a Silver-Lead-Zinc asset located in the Yukon, 132 km west of Watson Lake, and covers 2,200 hectares and 116 Contiguous and partial claims.

"This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."