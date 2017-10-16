Fortuna reports production of 2.0 million ounces of silver and 13,412 ounces of gold for third quarter of 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)(TSX:FVI) is pleased to announce third quarter 2017 production results from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru. The Company produced 2.0 million ounces of silver and 13,412 ounces of gold, plus base metal by-products. Silver and gold production for the first nine months totaled 6.2 million ounces and 41,158 ounces respectively; being 2 percent and 5 percent above the Company's nine month projection. Fortuna is on schedule to produce 8.1 million ounces of silver and 52.4 thousand ounces of gold or 11.2 million Ag Eq1 ounces in 2017 (see Fortuna news release dated January 11, 2017).

Third Quarter Production Highlights

Silver production of 2,009,362 ounces; 4 % decrease over Q3 2016

Gold production of 13,412 ounces; 5 % decrease over Q3 2016

Lead production of 7,650,040 pounds; 3 % increase over Q3 2016

Zinc production of 11,241,371 pounds; 6 % increase over Q3 2016

Cash cost 2 for San Jose is US$62.2/t

for San Jose is US$62.2/t Cash cost2 for Caylloma is US$76.0/t

Consolidated Operating Highlights

Third Quarter 2017 Third Quarter 2016 Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico Consolidated Processed Ore Tonnes milled 133,726 263,697 132,558 268,242 Average tpd milled 1,486 3,038 1,473 3,056 Silver3 Grade (g/t) 66 229 87 224 Recovery (%) 83.29 91.40 82.87 92.21 Production (oz) 234,806 1,774,556 2,009,362 308,680 1,780,825 2,089,506

Notes:

Ag Eq calculated using silver to gold ratio of 60 to 1 and does not include lead nor zinc Preliminary estimates of cash operating costs per tonne, subject to modification on final cost consolidation Metallurgical recovery for silver at Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver contents in lead concentrate

Third Quarter 2017 Third Quarter 2016 Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico

Consolidated Caylloma, Peru San Jose, Mexico

Consolidated Gold Grade (g/t) 0.20 1.71 0.20 1.76 Recovery (%) 19.18 91.39 18.68 92.09 Production (oz) 164 13,248 13,412 160 13,951 14,111 Lead Grade (%) 2.87 2.71 Recovery (%) 90.54 94.02 Production (lbs) 7,650,040 7,650,040 7,451,624 7,451,624 Zinc Grade (%) 4.26 4.09 Recovery (%) 89.60 88.83 Production (lbs) 11,241,371 11,241,371 10,606,439 10,606,439

San Jose Mine, Mexico

The San Jose Mine produced 1,774,556 ounces of silver and 13,248 ounces of gold in the third quarter, 4 % and 7 % above budget respectively. Silver and gold production for the first nine months totaled 5.5 million ounces and 40,773 ounces respectively; being 2 % and 5 % above the mine's nine month projection. Average head grades for silver and gold in the third quarter were 229 g/t and 1.71 g/t, 4 % and 6 % above budget respectively.

Mine production was sourced from Trinidad Central and Trinidad North with each area contributing 53 % and 47 % of ore respectively. The processing plant treated 3,038 tpd.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

The Caylloma Mine produced 234,806 ounces of silver in the third quarter, 6 % below budget. Average silver head grade of 66 g/t, 9 % below budget, was offset by higher metallurgical recovery of 83.29 %, 4 % above budget. Silver production for the first nine months totaled 704,624 ounces; 2 % below the mine's nine month projection.

Lead and zinc production were 7,650,040 pounds and 11,241,371 pounds respectively, 3 % below budget and 5 % above budget. Base metals production for the first nine months totaled 22,030,794 pounds of lead and 32,670,303 pounds of zinc; being 1 % and 7 % above the mine's nine month projection. Average head grades for lead and zinc in the third quarter were 2.87 % and 4.26 %, in line with budget and 7 % above budget respectively.

Mine production was sourced primarily from the Animas NE and Animas Central areas with each contributing 65 % and 34 % of ore respectively. The processing plant treated 1,486 tpd.

Qualified Person

Edwin A. Gutierrez, Technical Services Corporate Manager, is the Qualified Person for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gutierrez is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. (SME Registered Member Number 4119110RM) and is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Fortuna Silver Mines.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project in Argentina. The company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

