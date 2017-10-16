Continental Gold Announces Drilling of Greenfield Targets to Start in November

Soil sample at Obispo prospect assays 188.5 g/t gold and 258 g/t silver

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 16, 2017) - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX: CNL) (OTCQX: CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update and overview of its greenfield targets at its BuriticÃ¡ project in Antioquia, Colombia. Systematic exploration over the past five years, involving ridge-and-spur soil geochemistry, geological mapping and rock-chip sampling has been undertaken in several areas of the Company's BuriticÃ¡ concessions deemed to be prospective in light of earlier stream sediment geochemistry and geological and geophysical settings. The primary outcome of this work has been the successful definition of three precious-metal and one copper-gold mineralized systems. All targets have now been advanced to drill-ready status and the Company anticipates commencing a systematic drilling program on these prospects in November, beginning with Arados, as part of its 25,000-metre drill program for 2017. The Company remains well-financed with approximately US$350 million of available liquidity as of August 31, 2017.

Summary (referenced in Figures 1-4)

All four prospects-Arados, Guarco/Pajarito, Pinguro and Obispo-are located within six kilometres of the proposed location of the mill for the BuriticÃ¡ project and could be centrally processed if proven to be economic.

Both the Pinguro and Obispo vein systems have been mapped for approximately 10 kilometres of strike potential. The surface signature of each system is approximately nine times greater than the YaraguÃ¡ and Veta Sur systems.

Each of the four prospects displays distinctive styles of mineralization, including precious metal-bearing vein systems, which are related spatially to andesitic/microdioritic intrusions that are similar to those at the YaraguÃ¡ and Veta Sur vein deposits.

All prospect targets have been mapped and sampled over large dimensions capable of hosting robust size metal deposits. The targets at each prospect remain open for further expansion.

A multi-month greenfield targets diamond drill program will commence in November 2017, beginning with the Arados prospect. Additional drill planning and regulatory permitting for the other prospects is underway and the Company anticipates systematic drilling will begin in early 2018 to test the Guarco, Pinguro and Obispo prospects.

Ari Sussman, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We have been waiting a long time to begin systematically drilling our priority grassroots-generated targets and are excited that exploration is underway. Ridge and spur soil sampling was the key to unlocking both the YaraguÃ¡ and Veta Sur deposits and we are equally optimistic of making another major discovery given the robustness of the sampling results on the new targets using the same methodology."

Pinguro Vein Target (referenced in Figures 1, 3 and 4)

At central Pinguro, soil geochemical work, geological mapping and near-surface rock chip sampling have outlined a four kilometre X one kilometre area containing multiple families of veins. Two orientations of vein sets have been mapped; one set is north-northwest-striking and the other is east-northeast-striking and moderately southwest-dipping. The latter vein set has a potential strike length of over 500 metres and is open in all directions; vein sets outcrop over a more than 300 metre vertical extent. Soil and rock-chip sampling to date indicates that both vein orientations may exhibit high-grade gold mineralization with elevated levels of base metals that is geochemically similar to the majority of YaraguÃ¡-style mineralization. Country rocks are mainly Cretaceous metabasalts and metasediments locally intruded by andesitic bodies.

Rock-chip sampling indicates that both vein orientations may exhibit high-grade gold-silver mineralization. Highlights of vein channel sampling are included in Table I and outlined in Figures 1 and 3 along with gold-anomalous soil samples.

Table I: Sampling Highlights, Pinguro

SampleID* Gold g/t Silver g/t Zinc ppm Lead ppm 911869 94.5 26.6 2780 343 **906020 88.18 630 1531 17300 904196 63.62 92 2700 3713 919444 60.63 146 96000 38700 **906014 53.67 80 15600 221 **904132 49.9 81 19200 662 911895 38 36.7 2280 3540 **906025 36.73 30 3604 1155 **906015 28.38 77 2127 403 911899 25.2 28.7 6370 2280 912714 25.1 61.3 23100 2900 904230 24.62 13 362 31 911891 24.5 35.2 11650 439 912716 23.1 23.1 11550 29

*Rock-chip/channel and soil samples above 35 g/t gold equivalent (Au + Ag/70g/t). Sample true widths average 0.41 metres.

**Results previously reported on February 28, 2013.

Obispo Vein Target (referenced in Figures 1, 3 and 4)

In this area, northeast-trending, steeply-dipping vein systems have been outlined and partially sampled, covering an area measuring approximately 3,500 metres of potential strike length by 500 metres across. These vein sets and an intersecting set of northwest-trending veins occur over an elevation range of more than 500 metres and are open in all directions. The Obispo vein system is localized in a radiometric anomaly, which corresponds to phyllicly-altered late Cretaceous tonalitic pluton containing inclusions and lenses of Cretaceous metasediments that are intruded by the pluton. Small bodies of tertiary andesite porphyry crop out in the mineralized area.

The Obispo vein sets locally exhibit very high-grade precious metals, accompanied by low to moderate base-metal and high tellurium contents. Highlights of channel-chip and soil sampling are listed in Table II and outlined in Figures 1 and 3.

Table II: Vein Sampling Highlights, Obispo

SampleID* Gold g/t Silver g/t Zinc ppm Lead ppm 907814S 188.50 258 304 37 912773 136 808 1720 29800 910037 136 27.5 1550 121 910427 120 52.6 1240 1260 912776 98.7 330 1900 5940 912775 85.1 314 3940 10950 907962 79.8 868 3190 9920 **904261 78.61 106 2538 3239 **904198 70.09 420 645 2715 **904196 63.62 92 2700 3713 910422 62.3 54.8 1870 460 **904164 45.8 78 801 1364 **907462 41.4 436 2560 5210 912778 41.4 192 467 3890 904162 41.03 55.0 1506 4740 **904183 37.38 175 984 2229 904184 34.96 227 1481 3247 **904178 31.85 244 862 268 **906061 29.68 16 38 41

*Rock-chip/channel and soil samples (designated SampleID) above 30 g/t gold equivalent (Au + Ag/70). Sample true widths average 0.32 metres. Background vanadium values average 50 ppm.

** Results previously reported on February 28, 2013.

The geochemical signature of the Obispo prospect is akin to ultra-high-grade precious metal and base metal-poor mineralization found in the Veta Sur system, but also exhibits highly anomalous vanadium contents similar to bonanza-grade mineralization at the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea and elsewhere.

Arados Target (referenced in Figures 1 and 2)

The Arados target is located approximately one kilometre west of the YaraguÃ¡ vein system. Tertiary microdiorite and cretaceous tonalitic rocks were mapped and host the gold-silver mineralization. Multi-trace element similarities exist between the Arados target and the YaraguÃ¡ and Pinguro systems, particularly with respect to levels of vanadium, bismuth and tellurium.

The Arados vein sets locally exhibit very high-grade precious metals, accompanied by moderate to high base metal contents. Highlights of channel-chip and soil sampling are listed in Table III and outlined in Figures 1 and 2.

Both steeply and shallowly-dipping vein sets have been observed in outcrop, trenches and artisanal workings. Systematic sampling of one of a family of veins with YaraguÃ¡ orientations averaged 5.3 g/t gold and 33 g/t silver over an average width of 0.3 metres along 400 metres of strike length.

Table III: Vein Sampling Highlights, Arados

SampleID* Gold g/t Silver g/t Zinc ppm Lead ppm 570272 21.20 1850.0 114500 81800 570226 15.15 26.7 1130 263 570257 13.75 644.0 2860 7440 570237 13.50 23.9 1660 101 906219 10.10 1.8 23 10 570254 8.27 38.1 1740 1060 570213 8.02 51.8 398 417 570205 7.34 31.4 1070 1530 903113 6.11 3.5 157 16

*Rock-chip/channel and soil samples (designated SampleID) above 5 g/t gold equivalent (Au + Ag/70). Sample true widths average 0.5 metres.

Guarco and Pajarito Targets (referenced in Figures 1 and 2)

The Guarco prospect is located four kilometres northwest of the YaraguÃ¡ vein system. The area exhibits extensive areas of gold as well as copper-gold anomalism spatially associated with microdiorite intrusions. The latter anomalies (>500 ppm copper) are up to 200 and 500 metres in extent and overlie porphyry gold-copper style mineralization evidenced by quartz-magnetite stockworks and weak potassic alteration. Higher grade (0.5 g/t to 6.47 g/t) gold-in-soil anomalies occur both within and separate from the broad gold and copper anomalies. Mapping and limited rock chip sampling of outcrop, trenches and artisanal workings indicate that the higher-grade anomalies are associated with vein and sheeted-vein style gold mineralization (channel samples are up to 5.6 g/t gold), variably enriched in copper, zinc and arsenic. Both shallowly and steeply dipping vein sets have been observed. However, strike and vertical extents remain unknown. The geochemical characteristics, associated alteration and morphology of the mineralization is consistent with moderate to high temperature styles compatible with their intrusion proximal character and the deeper erosion levels inferred for the Guarco area. Highlights of channel-chip and soil sampling are listed in Table IV and outlined in Figures 1 and 2.

The Pajarito prospect is located three kilometres west of the YaraguÃ¡ vein system. Gold and copper soil anomalisms are less extensive in the Pajarito area, where mineralization sampled to date is vein related. Additional work is underway to clarify the interpretation before a decision to drill can be determined.

Table IV: Sampling Highlights, Guarco and Pajarito

SampleID* Gold g/t Silver g/t Zinc ppm Lead ppm Target 215392 9.50 44.2 - - Pajarito 215393 7.70 43.8 - - Pajarito 215388 6.00 29.3 - - Pajarito 905236S 6.47 1.6 161 11 Guarco 902579 5.55 6.3 977 61 Guarco 225061 2.52 1.6 220 9 Guarco 906276 2.33 1.7 71 6 Guarco 906626 1.34 0.5 28 7 Guarco 906307 1.27 0.8 56 6 Guarco

*Rock chip/ channel and soil samples (designated SampleID) above 1 g/t gold-equivalent (Au + Ag/70 g/t). Sample true widths average 0.8 metres. All results herein were previously reported on February 28, 2013.

Geological Description of the BuriticÃ¡ Project

Continental's 100%-owned, 70,764-hectare project, BuriticÃ¡, contains several known areas of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, of base metal carbonate-style ("Stage I") variably overprinted by texturally and chemically distinctive high-grade ("Stage II") mineralization. The two most extensively explored of these areas (the YaraguÃ¡ and Veta Sur systems) are central to this land package. The YaraguÃ¡ system has been drill-outlined along 1,100 metres of strike and 1,700 vertical metres and partially sampled in underground developments. The Veta Sur system has been drill-outlined along 1,000+ metres of strike and 1,800 vertical metres and has been partially sampled in underground developments. Both systems are characterized by multiple, steeply-dipping veins and broader, more disseminated mineralization and both remain open at depth and along strike, at high grades.

Technical Information

Mauricio CastaÃ±eda, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a qualified person for the purpose of NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or approved, as applicable, the technical information contained in this press release.

The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program. Reconnaissance soil samples are taken at regular intervals along ridges and spurs and mostly comprise 2-3 kilograms of Zone C soils. Where exposure permits rock chip sampling is undertaken in channels across the apparently mineralized entities and their wall rocks, assay samples typically greater than 2 kilograms mass. Soil and rock samples are shipped to a sample preparation lab in MedellÃ­n run by ALS Colombia Limited ("ALS") in Colombia. Samples are then shipped for analysis to an ALS-certified assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. Gold is fire-assayed with instrumental & gravimetric finishes on 30 gram aliquots, other elements by instrumental finishes on the products of four-acid digestions, over-limits values re-assayed by element specific methods. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance and a portion of the samples are periodically check assayed at SGS Colombia S.A., a certified assay laboratory in MedellÃ­n, Colombia. Crush rejects and pulps are returned and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification.

The Company does not receive assay results for reconnaissance stream sediments, soil and rock chip samples in sequential order; however, all significant assay results are publicly reported. A listing of assay results to date for the BuriticÃ¡ project is available by contacting the Company at the contact information below.

For information on the BuriticÃ¡ project, please refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, entitled "BuriticÃ¡ Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Antioquia, Colombia" and dated March 29, 2016 with an effective date of February 24, 2016, led by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.continentalgold.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company - led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America - is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade BuriticÃ¡ gold project to production with first gold pour on track for H 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

