CNX Coal Resources Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CNXC) will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market close on Monday, October 30. This will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the 'Investor Relations' page of the company's website, www.cnxlp.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

Participant dial in (toll free) 1-855-656-0928 Participant international dial in 1-412-902-4112 Participants should ask to be joined into the CNX Coal Resources earnings conference call.

CNX Coal Resources is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Consol Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNX) to manage and further develop all of CONSOL's active coal operations in Pennsylvania. Its assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL's Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure. More Information is available on our website www.cnxlp.com

Contacts:





Investor: Mitesh Thakkar, at (724) 485-3133

miteshthakkar@cnxlp.com



Media: Zach Smith, at (724) 485-4017

zacherysmith@cnxlp.com

