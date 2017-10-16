High Grade Gold Demonstrated in Main Zone Surface Trench Results at Hyland Gold Project, Yukon

Calgary, Alberta (FSCwire) - Banyan Gold Corp. (“Banyan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the initial surface trench construction and sampling campaign conducted in advance on the 2017 drilling on the Main Zone of the 100% owned, the Hyland Gold Project (the “Property”) in the Yukon’s emerging Selwyn Basin District.

The 2017 Main Zone trench program consisted of 6 newly excavated and sampled trenches (TR17-03, 04, 06A, 06B, 06C and 07) in conjunction with the re-opening, extending and sampling of 3 historic Main Zone trenches (TR17-01, 02, 05). The assay results from these trenches establish mineralization extending over 150 metres beyond the currently defined resource*, with multi-gram gold and silver values over intervals of up to 116 metres. Highlighted results from the trenches include:

116 metres of 1.19 g/t Au and 13.16g/t Ag from 6.0 to 122.0 metres in TR17-04

56 metres of 1.42 g/t Au and 3.94g/t Ag from 14.0 to 70.0 metres in TR17-02

22 metres of 1.47gt/ Au and 49.98g/t Ag from 0 to 22 meters in TR17-07

6 metres of 1.15 gt/ Au and 16.23g/t Ag from 18 to 24 meters in TR17-06B

These long, continuously mineralized intersections of gold and silver mineralization were punctuated by high-grade intervals such as 12 metres of 5.53g/t Au and 64.65g/t Ag and 4 metres of 11.88g/t Au and 54.65g/t Ag in TR17-04.

Tara Christie, President & CEO, stated “This season’s trench program targeted the on-surface portion of the Main Zone and was successful in extending the known mineralization to the north. These trenches were established early in the 2017 program and played an important role in the guidance of the 2017 Main Zone drill program. Not only are these analytical results significant in proving the grade and continuity of near-surface mineralization, but underpin management’s conviction that this daylighting gold-silver deposit is consistently enriched in >1g/t gold material. ”

Trenches TR17-01, 02 and 05 were re-opened and sampled to verify historically reported results, map structure and to gain a better understanding of the grade in that part of the zone where recovery of drill-core proved challenging during the drilling due to the nature of the rock. In all these aspects the 2017 Main Zone trench program was exceedingly effective.

The Hyland Main Zone Inferred Gold Resource, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, at a 0.6g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") cutoff, contains 12,503,994 tonnes with 361,692 ounces gold at 0.9g/t and 2,248,948 ounces silver at 5.59g/t for a combined gold and silver of 396,468 ounces gold equivalent at 0.99g/t.

The full results from the 2017 trenching program are provided in the following table and a map with trench locations, intersections and grade can be found on the company website (http://www.banyangold.com/projects/hyland/).

Trench ID Comment From To Interval Gold Silver TR17-01 14.0 24.0 10.0 0.74 4.65 incl. 20.0 24.0 4.0 1.5 6.5 TR17-02 14.0 70.0 56.0 1.40 3.94 TR17-03 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.81 8.10 58.0 92.0 34.0 0.37 5.0 TR17-04 6.0 122.0 116.0 1.19 13.2 incl. 66.0 122.0 56.0 1.98 26.6 and incl. 80.0 120.0 40.0 2.64 35.5 and incl. 108.0 120.0 12.0 5.53 64.65 and incl. 116.0 120.0 4.0 11.88 54.65 TR17-05 64.0 116.0 52.0 1.06 10.72 incl. 74.0 104.0 30.0 1.49 15.26 and incl. 84.0 94.0 10.0 2.52 30.82 TR17-06a 0.0 6.0 6.0 0.67 3.13 TR17-06b 8.0 24.0 16.0 0.69 15.08 incl. 18.0 24.0 6.0 1.15 16.23 TR17-06c 8.0 32.0 24.0 0.19 1.53 TR17-07 0.0 22.0 22.0 1.47 49.98

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P. Geo., Banyan Gold’s V.P. Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Analytical Method

Trench lines were flagged in the field, then initially cleared with a Cat D6 dozer and then dug to an average depth of 1.5m with a Komatsu 200 excavator, in some cases there was thick overburden and bedrock was not reached. Trenches were sampled continuously along their lengths using a standard 2m sample interval except in areas of deep overburden. Sample intervals were marked in the field with spray paint to indicate beginning-end of sample intervals and the meter mark to indicate the location along the trench line. Samples were collect by chipping and chiseling exposed bedrock into poly ore bags, a sample tag was inserted for identification and then then the sample bag was sealed in preparation for shipment to the assay lab. For QA/QC a system of blanks and standards were inserted into the sample sequence every 20th sample and checked for accuracy upon receipt of assay results. Trenches were mapped and photographed and the locations of the trenches were recorded utilizing a handheld GPS.

All trench samples collected from the 2017 Hyland Exploration Program were analyzed at Bureau Veritas Minerals of Burnaby, B.C. utilizing the four acid digestion ICP-MS 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All samples were collected and channel samples from within the constructed trenches and placed into numbered and marked sample bags with appropriate sample tags inserted. All these samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples were crushed and shipped to Bureau Veritas’s Analytical laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards was implemented in the 2017 exploration trench program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan is a well-financed growth stage gold exploration company whose flagship property, the Hyland Gold Project, is approximately 70km NE of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt.

The 9,230 ha Aurex-McQuesten Property, in close proximity to Victoria Gold's Eagle Project and Alexco Resource's Keno Hill Silver District, is highly perspective for structurally controlled, intrusion related gold-silver mineralization in relation to quartz monzonite dykes of the Tombstone intrusive suite.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol “BYN”. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.BanyanGold.com or contact the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

