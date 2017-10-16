Sierra Metals reports third quarter 2017 production results

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2017 /CNW/ - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (BVL: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to report third quarter 2017 production results featuring the highest quarter of throughput and second highest quarter of metal production to date from the Yauricocha Mine.

Results are from Sierra Metals' three underground mines in Latin America: the Yauricocha polymetallic Mine in Peru and the Bolivar copper and Cusi silver Mines in Mexico.

Third Quarter 2017 Production Highlights

Silver equivalent production of 2.7 million ounces; an 8% decrease from Q3 2016

Copper equivalent production of 23.5 million pounds; an 8% decrease from Q3 2016

Total tonnes processed of 504,751; a 6% decrease from Q3 2016

Increase of 3% in silver equivalent production and 13% increase in throughput at Yauricocha during Q3 2017 vs Q3 2016

During the third quarter of 2017, consolidated metal production decreased 8% compared to Q3 2016. The decrease in metal production was due to lower production in Mexico which was partially offset by record throughput in Peru. The temporary decline in production in Mexico was mainly due to the implementation of a new plan to improve operational performance and produce profitable silver ounces at Cusi and improve efficiencies at our Bolivar copper mine. Like the successful program at Yauricocha in Peru, the Company has engaged in an operation turnaround program in Mexico to modernize operations, improve production and lower costs. We expect to see the results from this program become more apparent in the latter part of 2017 and early 2018.

Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals commented "The Company continues to see solid metal production and tonnage processed at our flagship Yauricocha Mine, reporting a 3% increase in silver equivalent production, and a 13% increase in throughput during Q3 versus Q3 2016. We continue to work to increase tonnage at Bolivar through the commissioning of newly acquired equipment, which has arrived and been commissioned, and expect the remaining 3 underground loaders to arrive and be commissioned in Q4 2017. We continued to define higher grade ore sources through further development which are expected to come into the mine plan next year."

He continued, "At Cusi, weaker production continued as the Company continued its refocused efforts on completing access, development and production from the Santa Rosa de Lima zone which contains wider structures and higher silver grades. The Company has reached the structure and is currently developing drifts to mine this area. We are currently campaigning development ore and expect to gradually increase the tonnage from this area until we are operating the mill at capacity using only ore from Santa Rosa de Lima zone. The Company has successfully completed two sequential drill campaigns totaling 29,500 meters at the Santa Rosa de Lima zone which saw average silver equivalent grades of 372 grams per tonne and average widths of 3.8 meters. These results will be included in a mineral resource update for the Cusi Mine expected in the fourth quarter of 2017."

He concluded "We continue working at all of our mines to improve grade, operations, and best practices, as well as introduce newer equipment. Management are optimistic that these changes will serve to increase production and improve grade for the latter part of 2017 and for the years to come."

Consolidated Production Results









Consolidated Production 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 2017 Guidance

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var. Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var. Low High

















Tonnes processed (mt) 504,751 536,553 -6% 1,489,251 1,516,760 -2%





Daily throughput 5,769 6,132 -6% 5,684 5,778 -2%





















Silver ounces (000's) 507 812 -38% 1,821 2,179 -16% 2,987 3,485 Copper pounds (000's) 6,700 6,156 9% 19,305 17,238 12% 31,050 36,200 Lead pounds (000's) 6,358 11,650 -45% 23,968 30,561 -22% 31,100 36,300 Zinc pounds (000's) 19,877 14,435 38% 56,543 39,571 43% 61,800 72,100 Gold ounces 1,517 2,305 -34% 4,606 6,737 -32% 7,800 9,100

















Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 2,744 2,978 -8% 8,490 8,131 4% 11,534 13,454 Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 23,472 25,473 -8% 72,616 69,540 4% 98,642 115,066

(1) Silver equivalent ounces & copper equivalent pounds were calculated using the following metal prices: $19.50/oz Ag, $2.28/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.05/lb Zn, $1,369/oz Au.

Yauricocha Mine, Peru

The Yauricocha Mine processed the highest quarterly throughput in the mine's history of 268,178 tonnes in Q3 2017, representing a 13% increase compared to Q3 2016. The 3% increase in metal production in Q3 2017 was driven by higher plant throughput, higher copper and zinc head grades, and higher recoveries of all metals, except gold. The Company continues to see improvements in metal production as a result of the installation of a higher capacity hoist and the positive exploration and infill drilling results achieved during the last year.

Continued production from higher grade ore zones, including the Esperanza Zone and the Cuerpos Chicos, has allowed the Company to continue to increase throughput and improve head grades, resulting in higher silver and copper equivalent metal production. The Company also saw an increase in the production of copper (83%) and zinc (40%), while production of silver, lead and gold decreased due to higher copper head grades in the polymetallic ore and fewer lead oxides being processed during Q3 2017 compared to the previous year. Management believes throughput and metal production will remain stable throughout the remainder of the year.

A summary of production from the Yauricocha Mine for Q3 2017 has been provided below:







Yauricocha Production 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var. Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 268,178 237,429 13% 757,270 660,519 15%

Daily throughput 3,065 2,713 13% 2,890 2,516 15%















Silver grade (g/t) 58.94 106.80 -45% 71.76 96.73 -26%

Copper grade 0.79% 0.51% 55% 0.76% 0.55% 40%

Lead grade 1.26% 2.69% -53% 1.60% 2.64% -39%

Zinc grade 3.73% 3.06% 22% 3.73% 3.02% 24%

Gold Grade (g/t) 0.56 0.70 -21% 0.53 0.66 -19%















Silver recovery 73.99% 66.81% 11% 75.72% 62.84% 20%

Copper recovery 68.07% 65.33% 4% 63.84% 57.43% 11%

Lead recovery 81.82% 75.75% 8% 84.22% 70.51% 19%

Zinc recovery 89.40% 87.73% 2% 89.45% 86.61% 3%

Gold Recovery 17.27% 27.25% -37% 16.68% 26.85% -38%













Silver ounces (000's) 376 545 -31% 1,323 1,291 2% Copper pounds (000's) 3,178 1,740 83% 8,152 4,561 79% Lead pounds (000's) 6,112 10,652 -43% 22,503 27,145 -17% Zinc pounds (000's) 19,717 14,040 40% 55,758 38,030 47% Gold ounces 827 1,458 -43% 2,171 3,756 -42%













Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 2,134 2,071 3% 6,412 5,319 21% Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 18,248 17,710 3% 54,838 45,491 21%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces & copper equivalent pounds were calculated using the following metal prices: $19.50/oz Ag, $2.28/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.05/lb Zn, $1,369/oz Au.

Bolivar Mine, Mexico

Bolivar saw a reduction in throughput during the quarter with 223,339 tonnes processed which was an 11% decrease when compared to Q3 2016. The lower throughput was due to reduced equipment availability as the Company was awaiting the final deliveries of equipment purchases made during the year. Lower metal production was a result of lower head grades and recoveries which have been slightly lower due to higher antimony levels which have required some blending with lower grade ore stopes. Copper production of 3.5 million pounds decreased 20%, silver production of 76,000 ounces decreased 20% and gold production of 629 ounces increased 8% in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016.

The Company's focus at Bolivar during the remainder of 2017 will be on improving production volume through the procurement of new equipment including Jumbos, Scoops and Trucks which arrived near the end of the quarter, with the intention of moving more material from available production stopes within the mine.

A summary of production for the Bolivar Mine for Q3 2017 has been provided below:







Bolivar Production 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var. Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 223,339 250,260 -11% 660,250 705,398 -6%

Daily throughput 2,552 2,860 -11% 2,520 2,687 -6%















Copper grade 0.92% 0.96% -4% 0.97% 1.00% -3%

Silver grade (g/t) 14.23 14.76 -4% 15.02 17.13 -12%

Gold grade (g/t) 0.14 0.13 9% 0.17 0.20 -12%















Copper recovery 77.89% 83.52% -7% 78.76% 81.28% -3%

Silver recovery 74.52% 80.31% -7% 76.39% 77.03% -1%

Gold recovery 61.62% 55.34% 11% 56.70% 48.91% 16%













Copper pounds (000's) 3,522 4,417 -20% 11,152 12,676 -12% Silver ounces (000's) 76 95 -20% 244 299 -19% Gold ounces 629 583 8% 2,089 2,185 -4%













Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 532 653 -18% 1,694 1,935 -12% Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 4,551 5,582 -18% 14,490 16,549 -12%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces & copper equivalent pounds were calculated using the following metal prices: $19.50/oz Ag, $2.28/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.05/lb Zn, $1,369/oz Au.

Cusi Mine, Mexico

Total ore processed of 13,234 tonnes during Q3 2017 decreased 73% compared to Q3 2016. Lower head grades and recoveries for all metals, except zinc head grades and recoveries, contributed to the 70% decrease in silver equivalent production.

Silver production of 55,000 ounces decreased 68%, gold production of 61 ounces decreased 77%, lead production of 0.3 million pounds decreased 75%, and zinc production of 0.1 million pounds decreased 69% compared to Q3 2016.

Despite the decreases in tonnage and metal production at Cusi it is important to note that Cusi only represents approximately 5% of Sierra Metals current total production. Cusi's contribution to the Company's overall production is expected to increase in the future as the Company continues with the reinterpretation of geology and development of the Santa Rosa de Lima zone. The Company has reached the actual structure via a ramp and is currently developing and planning mining methods to be used in order to include the material in future mill feed, as early as Q1 2018.

Management plans to focus on improving head grades and maintaining production at a rate of approximately 400 tpd, while stockpiling ore at the plant and producing it in batches. The Company is ramping down to the Santa Rosa de Lima zone in an effort to improve head grades as well as focus on the reinterpretation of geology at Cusi.

A summary of production for the Cusi Mine for Q3 2017 has been provided below:







Cusi Production 3 Months Ended 9 Months Ended

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var. Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Var.













Tonnes processed (mt) 13,234 48,863 -73% 71,730 150,842 -52%

Daily throughput 151 558 -73% 274 575 -52%















Silver grade (g/t) 153.72 158.08 -3% 161.83 171.56 -6%

Gold grade (g/t) 0.26 0.27 -3% 0.26 0.26 -2%

Lead grade 1.01% 1.11% -9% 1.16% 1.23% -6%

Zinc grade 1.08% 1.04% 4% 1.17% 1.19% -2%















Silver recovery 84.10% 69.10% 22% 66.67% 70.81% -6%

Gold recovery 55.71% 62.84% -11% 58.47% 62.61% -7%

Lead recovery 83.51% 83.83% 0% 80.05% 83.29% -4%

Zinc recovery 50.90% 35.27% 44% 42.57% 38.95% 9%













Silver ounces (000's) 55 172 -68% 254 589 -57% Gold ounces 61 265 -77% 346 796 -56% Lead pounds (000's) 247 999 -75% 1,465 3,415 -57% Zinc pounds (000's) 160 394 -59% 785 1,541 -49%













Silver equivalent ounces (000's)(1) 79 255 -69% 384 877 -56% Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 673 2,180 -69% 3,288 7,500 -56%

(1) Silver equivalent ounces & copper equivalent pounds were calculated using the following metal prices: $19.50/oz Ag, $2.28/lb Cu, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.05/lb Zn, $1,369/oz Au.

Guidance Update.

The Company would like to provide guidance that the annual production levels may be closer to the lower end of the 2017 guidance range provided (please see press release dated January 18, 2017). This is primarily due to lower tonnage at the Cusi Mine as a result of the Company's refocused efforts to the Santa Rosa de Lima zone and due to lower head grades, recoveries and throughput levels at the Bolivar Mine. However, lower production levels should not significantly affect revenue and cash flow for the Company due to the strong metal prices environment which we have experienced in 2017.

Quality Control

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Americo Zuzunaga, MAusIMM CP(Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Augusto Chung, FAusIMM CP(Metallurgist) and Consultant to Sierra Metals is a Qualified Person and chartered professional qualifying as a Competent Person on metallurgical processes.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new discoveries and still has additional brownfield exploration opportunities at all three mines in Peru and Mexico that are within or in close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

