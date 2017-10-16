Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Production of 6,465 Gold oz and 392,153 Silver oz Maintaining 2017 Annual Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Oct 16, 2017 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") reports preliminary production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 of approximately 6,465 ounces of gold, 392,153 ounces of silver and significant base metals. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $110 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Preliminary third quarter production totaled approximately 6,465 ounces of gold, 392,153 ounces of silver, 291 tonnes of copper, 1,449 tonnes of lead and 4,628 tonnes of zinc. Through the first three quarters of 2017, the Company's preliminary production numbers total approximately 18,908 ounces of gold, 1,217,713 ounces of silver, 804 tonnes of copper, 3,583 tonnes of lead and 11,447 tonnes of zinc.

The Company maintains its 2017 Annual Outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%. Full financial results for the third quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has 56,891,484 shares outstanding, zero warrants and has returned $110 million back to shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corp. offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.Goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.'s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.







Contacts:



Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.Goldresourcecorp.com

