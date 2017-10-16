Ardonblue 2017 Exploration Update - Midas and Empire Properties in NW B.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardonblue Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “Ardonblue”) (TSX-V: ARB) is pleased to report that it has successfully completed its first exploration programs on both the Midas and Empire properties located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The programs were successful meeting or exceeding all goals established by Ardonblue’s geological team. The 2017 programs included extensive property-wide prospecting, geologic mapping, channel cutting, geophysics and alteration studies with the goal of delineating drill targets for 2018. Ardonblue has the right to earn a 100% interest in both the Midas and Empire properties.



MIDAS EXPLORATION UPDATE

STAKING – Recent addition of 2661 hectares, significantly increasing the Midas property to 16,106 hectares.





CHANNEL SAMPLES – 323 widespread channel samples over 167 metres in 33 individual channels were taken within a 2.5 by 2.5 kilometre area of strong alteration containing extensive mineralized outcrop in preparation for drilling. The channel sample assay results are pending.





GEOCHEMISTRY – 1023 conventional reconnaissance soil samples and 39 talus fine samples were collected on newly staked ridges and spurs as well as on focused grids. Final assay results for the soil samples are pending.





GEOLOGIC MAPPING – Detailed geological mapping was completed over key zones in preparation for drilling.





AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICS – A 759 line kilometer high-resolution SKYTEM tm survey has been completed covering the entire property. Follow-up prospecting of the survey data led to the identification of multiple new mineralized outcrops. Structural analysis of this data remains ongoing.





ALTERATION STUDY – Collection of petrographic samples for an alteration study was completed. Results of this analysis are pending.

Work in 2017 was guided by the newly acquired SkyTEMtm survey data and historic ground geophysics. Follow-up prospecting of geophysical anomalies led to the discovery of several new mineralized zones including Good Gully, VGIP Southeast, All Star and Gold Ridge West zones to mention a few. These zones are characterized by quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, gossans and disseminated to semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization. New sulphide mineralization discovered, in the area of an IP anomaly is referred to as VGIP Southeast zone expands the VG zone (http://ardonblue.com/midas-maps/) at least 100 metres to the southeast.

The Midas property resides within the Paleozoic Mount Attree volcanic complex. Work by the BC Geological Survey documented a zone of intense gossan development and quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration covering an area at least 10 by 18 kilometres in size. This alteration system suggests that the Mount Attree volcanic complex has the potential to host volcanic-hosted massive sulphide mineralization.

The Midas property is located approximately 24 kilometres southeast of Terrace, BC and is locally road accessible. The property boundary is 14 km east of a major highway and power line.

The property has seen very little exploration when compared with other strongly altered and mineralized prospective VHMS areas in British Columbia. The majority of the Midas claim block also remains unexplored. Geological work in 2017 confirmed the size, intensity and continuity of the alteration system and associated mineralization. Data compilation and planning is underway for a recommended drill campaign in 2018.

Highlights of the 2016 exploration program and historical exploration can be found at: http://ardonblue.com/midas-property/

EMPIRE 2017 EXPLORATION UPDATE

STAKING – Staking of an additional 114 hectares, increasing the Empire property to 9852 hectares was completed.





CHANNEL SAMPLES – 379 widespread channel samples over 356 metres in 81 individual channels were collected. Channel sample assay results are pending.





PROSPECTING – Collection of 489 rock grab samples. Final assay results for these samples are pending.





GEOCHEMISTRY – 23 silt and talus fine samples were collected. Final assay results for the geochemical samples are pending.





GEOLOGIC MAPPING – Detailed geological mapping was completed over key zones in preparation for drilling.





AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICS – A 540 line kilometer high-resolution SKYTEM tm survey has been completed covering the entire property. Follow-up prospecting of the survey data led to identification of multiple new mineralized outcrops. Structural analysis of this data is ongoing.





ALTERATION STUDY – Collection of petrographic samples for an alteration study was completed. Results of this analysis are pending.

The Empire property is characterized as an extensive system of polymetallic veins, hosted within the Hazelton Group volcanic sequence. Mineralization is seen in outcrop at the intersection of controlling structures and is locally associated with propylitic alteration.

The Empire Property is located approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Terrace, BC. The property boundary is located approximately 15 kilometers from the nearest highway and power line. Parts of the property are road-accessible.

Assay results from the 2017 exploration program are pending and will be reported when they have been received and compiled. Geological work conducted over the key new discovery zones focused on delineating drill targets for 2018.

Property wide prospecting, coupled with extensive glacial and snow pack recession in 2017 exposed several new polymetallic mineralized zones containing disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulfides zones. Newly discovered zones include the Rock Star, Max Min and Material Metal showings, to name a few. These new widespread zones confirm the presence of an extensive mineralizing system and significantly expand both the Inca and Babylon trends (http://ardonblue.com/empire-maps/) to the North and South. Both trends remain open in all directions.

Highlights of the 2016 exploration program and historical exploration can be found at: http://ardonblue.com/empire-property/

DSM SYNDICATE 2017 EXPLORATION UPDATE

Ardonblue holds a 20% interest in the DSM Syndicate. In 2017 the DSM syndicate executed and completed an extensive project generation program in British Columbia, Canada.

DSM work in 2017 included a recently completed reconnaissance prospecting of ~165 targets over ~500 kilometers of terrain in British Columbia, Canada. A total of 932 samples were collected including 532 rock grab samples and 373 rock chip samples. The remaining samples included soil and silt samples. Final assay results from the program are pending.

DSM recently staked the Sky High (1183 hectares) and Newstrike (2692 hectares) properties. Both properties contain widespread sulphide mineralization and favourable alteration in outcrop, sub-crop and float.

Final assay results from the DSM Syndicate 2017 program will be released once they have been received, compiled, interpreted and new targets have been staked based on positive results.

STATEMENTS

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director and President of Ardonblue states:

“We are very pleased with the results from a successful exploration program in 2017. The programs have demonstrated the tremendous untapped potential of both the Midas and Empire properties and surrounding geologic terrains of Northwestern BC due to snow pack and glacial abatement. The Midas and Empire projects are very rare opportunities with world class potential as shown by both the support and interest from institutions and miners alike, confirming the significance of these evolving new discoveries. Ardonblue looks forward to continuing to advance these assets with the drill bit for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We also look forward to the release of a steady flow of results from the 2017 exploration program assays in the near future.”

Dr. Stefan Kruse, Chief Consulting Geologist stated:

“Based on the excellent initial 2017 geological results, our team is in the process of planning the 2018 exploration and drill program. I look forward to continuing to unlock the value within the Midas and Empire properties with a much expanded 2018 exploration program and inaugural drill campaign targeting many exciting new zones of mineralized outcrops.”

OTHER

Stefan Kruse, Ph.D., P. Geo., Chief Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Ardonblue Ventures exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Further information regarding Ardonblue’s Midas and Empire properties can be sourced on-line at www.ardonblue.com, or by contacting Dan Stuart at 778-233-0293.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Dan Stuart”

Dan Stuart

President and Director

