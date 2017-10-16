Geophysics Identifies Possible Second Gold Zone on Zinger Property

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - VLF (Very Low Frequency) geophysics has identified a potential flat lying to somewhat slope parallel fold or shear structure that appears to correlate with high values of gold in soils on the West Grid of the PJX Resource’s (“PJX”) Zinger Property. (See stacked VLF and gold soil profiles at http://pjxresources.com/stacked-vlf-and-gold-soil-profiles.pdf)

Highly anomalous gold values in soil range from 100 ppb to over 700 ppb and cover an area approximately 100 metres wide by over 300 metres long on the West Grid. (see West Grid gold in soil map at http://pjxresources.com/west-grid-gold-ing-soil.pdf). The near surface expression of the VLF anomaly appears to parallel the higher values of gold in soil (see West Grid VLF anomaly maps at http://pjxresources.com/west-grid-vlf-anomaly-maps.pdf). The VLF anomaly also becomes larger at depth. The gold in soil and VLF anomalies are both open along strike.

“The somewhat coincident nature of gold in soil with a VLF anomaly on the West grid is very similar to the gold concentrations and geophysics we recently announced on the Zinger Property’s East Grid.” states Mr. John Keating, President and CEO. “The two grids are over 1 kilometre apart. The spatial relationship and orientation of the two VLF and gold anomalies suggests the potential for 2 separate gold zones that are stacked one above the other. ” (See PJX release October 3, 2017)

Management believes that additional parallel structures with gold potential may occur at depth. The company is reviewing existing airborne geophysics to help define the structures and targets for drilling across the Zinger Property.

The foregoing geological disclosure has been reviewed by John Keating P.Geo. (qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold. PJX’s primary properties are located in the historical mining area of Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia.

