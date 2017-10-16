Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
CSE: New Listing - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (AUAG)

16.10.2017  |  Marketwired
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2017 - The common shares of Auxico Resources Canada Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian Company founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its current focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Zamora Property, on which Auxico holds a 100% interest, along with continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation of to assess their potential.

Issuer: Auxico Resources Canada Inc,/Ressources Auxico Canada Inc.
Security Type: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s): AUAG
Number of securities issued and outstanding: 35 801 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance: 2 491 600
CSE Sector: Mining
CUSIP: 05334l 10 9
ISIN: CA05334l 10 9 4
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency: CDN$
Trading Date: October 2017
Other Exchanges: N/A
Fiscal Year end : September 30
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



