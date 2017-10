CSE: New Listing - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (AUAG)

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2017 - The common shares of Auxico Resources Canada Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com. Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian Company founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its current focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Zamora Property, on which Auxico holds a 100% interest, along with continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation of to assess their potential.Issuer: Auxico Resources Canada Inc,/Ressources Auxico Canada Inc.Security Type: Common Shares/Actions ordinairesSymbol(s): AUAGNumber of securities issued and outstanding: 35 801 000Number of Securities reserved for issuance: 2 491 600CSE Sector: MiningCUSIP: 05334l 10 9ISIN: CA05334l 10 9 4Boardlot/Quotité: 500Trading Currency: CDN$Trading Date: October 2017Other Exchanges: N/AFiscal Year end : September 30Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)Listings(416) 367-7340Listings@thecse.comwww.thecse.com