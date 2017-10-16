Metals Creek Receives Permit for Trenching and Drilling on Ogden Gold Project

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or "the company") is pleased to announce that permits have been received for trenching and drilling on the Bianchi North mineralization on the companies Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario.

On 05 June 2017, the company announced that a short prospecting program had led to the discovery of a new mineralized gold showing (Bianchi North) approximately 465 meters southeast of the Thomas Ogden Zone (see news release also dated 05 June 2017). This new mineralization is characterized by strong albitization, silicification with associated pyrite and stringer style arsenopyrite. Due to the nature of the pervasive and brecciated alteration, primary textures have been overprinted. Results from grab samples returned values up to 1.3 g/t Gold. Pyrite and arsenopyrite percentages range from 2-15%, co-incident with a 1100 meter (1.1 Km) long moderate to strong Induced Polarization (IP) ground geophysical chargeability anomaly. Given the extensive overburden cover, mineralization has only been located in one location to date. Trenching will commence once equipment has been secured and will be followed by drilling.

The Ogden Gold Project is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Inc. (Goldcorp) owns 50% with MEK being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16.5 million oz. Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The vast majority of the Porcupine-Destor Fault on the property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into an Option/JV with Trifecta Gold Ltd. on Metals Creek's Squid properties in Yukon. Metals Creek also has a JV with Benton Resources on Metals Creeks Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. In addition Metals Creek has recently entered into an option/joint venture with Sokoman Iron on MEK's Clarkes Brook project in central Newfoundland. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Telephone: (709)-256-6060

Fax: (709)-256-6061

Email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek