BTU Appoints Mr. Richard O’Shea to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - BTU CAPITAL CORP. (“BTU” or the “Company”) (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard O’ Shea to the Board as a non-executive Director.

Richard brings over 20 years of experience in the mining and exploration sector, most recently as CEO and Director of Unicorn Mineral Resources Ltd., a Private Company founded in 2010, which is exploring for Copper, Lead and Zinc in Ireland. Previously Richard was a Director on the board of Ovoca Gold Plc from 2003 to 2007 where he served as CEO of the company. Ovoca is listed on the AIM Market in London (OVG.L) and also the Irish Stock Exchange (OVX.IR). Ovoca is an Exploration Company currently exploring for Gold and precious metals in Russia but was also the Company that explored the Galway region in the 1980’s where BTU has its licences currently.

As BTU begins the next phase of its work program on the Galway properties, Richard's depth of experience and history with the properties will be of great value to the company. He is based in Ireland and prior to his executive roles in the mining industry, Richard practiced as an engineer.

Paul Wood, CEO commented "We are delighted to have Richard join us, bringing relevant mining and exploration experience and knowledge of exploration in Ireland. His enthusiasm, commitment and experience will support our vision to deliver value to our stakeholders."

The Company further announces the resignation of Mr. Derrick Strickland from its Board of Directors. Management would like to thank Mr. Strickland for his assistance and support in bringing BTU to this next exciting phase of exploration.

Lastly, the Company announces that it has granted a total of up to 600,000 stock options to directors and officers of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

