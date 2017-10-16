Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Intersects 94.09 g/t Gold and 545 g/t Silver over 2.63 m and 17.80 g/t Gold and 257 g/t Silver over 6.54 m at Klaza Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce assay results for an additional seven diamond drill holes from the 2017 exploration program at its 100% owned Klaza gold-silver property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.



A total of 15,922 m in 96 holes were completed during the 2017 exploration program. Results from the first 49 holes were released on September 12 and September 26, 2017. Holes in this release are from the Western BRX Zone, where infill drilling in 2017 was designed to better define near-surface mineralization so that inferred resources can be upgraded to indicated resources.

Assay highlights from this news release include:

94.09 g/t gold, 545 g/t silver, 2.86% lead and 4.21% zinc over 2.63 m including 196 g/t gold, 608 g/t silver, 1.24% lead and 7.29% zinc over 0.91 m – Hole 401

17.80 g/t gold, 257 g/t silver, 1.28% lead and 1.81% zinc over 6.54 m – Hole 398

30.80 g/t gold, 86.8 g/t silver, 1.19% lead and 0.85% zinc over 2.32 m – Hole 396

9.01 g/t gold, 150 g/t silver, 0.57% lead and 1.68% zinc over 2.53 m – Hole 400

23.90 g/t gold, 222 g/t silver, 3.11% lead and 2.06% zinc over 1.10 m – Hole 397

“The infill drill program at the Western BRX Zone is confirming both the exceptional vein continuity and the high-grade nature of mineralization at one of the premier gold deposits in Yukon,” stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven’s CEO. “All of the results presented in this release are from holes that targeted mineralization less than 100 m vertically below surface but beneath the proposed open pit, as presented in the 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Based on these excellent results it is possible that the envisioned open pit at the Western BRX Zone will be deepened, increasing the proportion of mineral resources extracted from lower-cost, open-pit mining in the first years of operations.”

Western BRX Zone

The Western BRX Zone currently hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 1,368,000 tonnes containing 352,000 oz gold, 5,813,000 oz silver, 39.4 million lbs lead and 42.8 million lbs zinc at an average grade of 8.01 g/t gold, 132 g/t silver, 1.31% lead and 1.42% zinc (See March 1, 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Rockhaven website (www.rockhavenresources.com).

Mineralized veins are emplaced adjacent to a feldspar porphyry dyke that can be traced along the length of the zone. Since its discovery in 2011, a total of 9 excavator trenches and 68 diamond drill holes have traced mineralization over a 500 m strike length and from surface to a maximum depth of 520 m down-dip.

Results from another 10 holes that tested the Western BRX Zone and the 30 holes that tested other zones on the Klaza property will be released upon receipt of assays.

Maps and sections from the 2017 exploration program can be viewed at Rockhaven’s website.

Significant new drill results from the Western BRX Zone and a subsidiary vein in the hanging wall are shown in Table I.

Table I – Significant Assay Results (Western BRX Zone=WBRX and Subsidiary Vein=Bonus) Drill Hole Zone ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)+ Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) KL-17-396 WBRX 109.12 116 6.88 13.10 78.7 1.094 1.212 including WBRX 110.45 112.77 2.32 30.80 86.8 1.193 0.847 including WBRX 110.45 110.95 0.50 64.10 177 0.416 0.602 KL-17-397 WBRX 67.90 69.00 1.10 23.90 222 3.110 2.060 KL-17-398 WBRX 119.62 126.16 6.54 17.80 257 1.276 1.810 including WBRX 119.62 120.11 0.49 57.90 1055 3.340 3.420 including WBRX 122.62 126.16 3.54 24.35 319 1.835 2.750 including WBRX 124.00 124.52 0.52 62.60 550 1.660 3.690 KL-17-399 Bonus 8.09 9.18 1.09 1.70 14.15 0.142 0.256 and WBRX 74.91 75.49 0.58 1.28 26.8 0.161 0.214 KL-17-400 Bonus 27.14 29.57 2.43 1.32 0.77 0.018 0.193 and Bonus 34.34 35.48 1.14 1.82 8.8 0.150 0.091 and WBRX 100.11 102.64 2.53 9.01 150 0.570 1.679 including WBRX 100.11 100.71 0.60 28.90 416 1.495 4.54 KL-17-401 Bonus 54.06 57.00 2.94 3.49 37.1 0.398 1.199 including Bonus 56.56 57.00 0.44 18.55 189 1.700 5.070 and WBRX 108.63 111.26 2.63 94.09 545 2.858 4.213 including WBRX 109.81 110.72 0.91 196.00 608 1.235 7.290 KL-17-402 WBRX 107.96 108.29 0.33 11.60 105 0.374 0.233 and WBRX 112.86 114.6 1.74 4.44 5.75 0.059 0.151 including WBRX 114.04 114.6 0.56 12.40 14.15 0.156 0.377 and WBRX 118.78 119.23 0.45 14.65 105 0.847 1.915

+ Represents the diamond drill hole or trench sample length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval.

QAQC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2017 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in North Vancouver, Whitehorse, Yellowknife or Thunder Bay and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QAQC screening.

Additional information about the Klaza property Mineral Resource and Preliminary Economic Assessment is summarized in Rockhaven’s March 1, 2016 technical report titled, “Technical Reports and PEA for the Klaza Au-Ag deposit, Yukon Canada for Rockhaven Resources Ltd.” which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

The 2017 program was managed by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited (Archer Cathro). Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer Cathro and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.